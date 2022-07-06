Max Scherzer strikes out 11, concedes no run in exchange for New York Mets

Max Scherzer’s return to the rotation of the New York Mets on Tuesday-evening was successful, as he struckout 11 batters in the season in six scoreless innings against the host Reds, meaning Cincinnati went on to win 1-0 after 79 pitches in a game. a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth.

Scherzer last started for the Mets on May 18, when he left his start in the sixth inning and ended up on the injured list with an oblique strain. After two minor league rehab programs (and a dog bite that didn’t delay his return), Scherzer looked like his usual self during his start in Cincinnati. His fastball to knock out Matt Reynolds in the second inning was clocked at 97.1 mph, which is his fastest pitch of the season—and it was his fastest pitch on a strikeout since 2020. In all, he caused 15 swings and misses, or 18.9% of his pitches, surpassing his 14% season percentage.

“Felt great,” said Scherzer. “No problem at all today. I felt strong all the time. It never tightened me up. … Most importantly, tonight I felt like I had a really good slider. During my rehab, my slider didn’t really kick in. In My bullpen felt I had found something with my slider, and I knew I was going to need it against this team tonight and was able to execute it.”

2 Related

Scherzer also showed no control issues, throwing first pitches to 17 of 21 batters he faced and 57 of 79 for overall pitches. He looked much sharper than he did during his Double-A rehab start for Binghamton last week, when Hartford scored three runs for him in 4 innings and had several hard hits. Indeed, this was Scherzer’s 28th career game with at least 10 strikeouts and no walks, passing Curt Schilling for the second-most such games in a career, trailing only Randy Johnson, who had 36.

“I was really impressed with his command after all that free time,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter, who said he wanted to limit Scherzer to six innings. “Max will be frustrated because the team didn’t win the game. I know he didn’t make it to compete and be part of the team as far as he is on the pitch. I feel good for him. “

“He wanted to pitch the seventh, the eighth, the ninth, the tenth. He never wants to get out of a game. He never looks for you there. So, tough decision when you take such a good pitcher out of a game, but we want him there for the long haul.”

Scherzer said he was willing to go to 90 to 95 pitches.

“But they just didn’t want to send me to seventh, and I understand that,” he said. “Hopefully next time I can get to that number of 99 places.”

Scherzer’s return comes at a good time for a Mets rotation that has been fighting a little late. With Scherzer leading the way, the Mets went 15-7 in April, and the rotation posted a 2.52 ERA, keeping opponents averaging .183 and .515 OPS. As of May 19, the rotation had a 4.92 ERA, only 23rd best in the majors, with opposing batters averaging .261 and .765 OPS.

Showalter hasn’t promised when Scherzer will make his next start — whether it will be on four days or five days of rest — and says the number of starts he makes before the All-Star break won’t change, even with some extra rest. between trips.

“As I get further away from the injury, I can be even more aggressive with the fastball and step on it even more,” said Scherzer. “But I didn’t reach back and really growl. Maybe the grunts will be here in a few weeks.”

The Mets also hope to get Jacob deGrom back soon. He made his first rehab start on Sunday, knocking out five of the six batters he faced in a Class A game (he hit the one he didn’t knock out), reaching 100 mph in the process.