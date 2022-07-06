Lacrosse assistant coaches advance to women’s World Cup quarter-finals





TOWSON, Md. Representing the Czech Republic, Columbia Women’s Lacrosse Assistant Coaches Tierney Larson and Shannon Nee will face Team Canada in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championship. The first draw is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5:00 PM at Johnny Unitas Stadium on the campus of Towson University. Fans can follow stats on womensworldlax2022.com or watch live ESPN+† Larson, a familiar face on the international lacrosse circuit, assisted the Senior National Team in 2017 while leading the U19 squad in 2019. Larson, a member of the 2019 National Team, has competed in three World Cups and two European Championships. “The opportunity to represent the Czech Republic at the World Championship has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Larson recalled. “I have been lucky enough to see these young women grow as their coaches, and now it is more than I could have ever dreamed of being on the field with them as a teammate. We have left our mark on the World Lacrosse podium and show everyone what Czech Lacrosse is capable of. We are beyond excited to play on the field tonight against some of the best lacrosse players in the world.” The Norwalk, Connecticut native leads the tournament in total assists (14) while ranking third among the Czechs in total points (21). Nee joined the Czech team as an assistant coach for goalkeepers and defenders after an All-American career at the University of Connecticut. “This has been an absolutely incredible experience to coach these young women at the highest level,” noted Nee. “Watching how far they’ve come since training camp in January and how they’ve adjusted in the tournament is absolutely wild. We’re looking forward to playing one of the toughest teams in the country tonight and can’t wait to see the world to show you what the Czechs are made of!” Through five matches, the Czech goalkeepers lead the tournament in save percentage (50.7). Tournament trip 2022 June 30th

Czech Republic, 13 | Italy, 10

Larson provided a crucial assist in the hard-fought opening round. July 1st

Czech Republic, 20 | Colombia, 3

Larson scored four goals while providing four assists for a team-best eight points. 3 July

Czech Republic, 14 | Mexico, 6

Larson contributed three points to one goal and a pair of assists while driving a turnover. Keepers Anna Niová and Kateina NájemnÍková together made seven saves. July 4th

Czech Republic, 19 | Sweden, 5

Larson delivered an offensive clinic, handing out five assists and scoring once for six points in the game. In the net, NájemnÍková made five stops. July 5

Czech Republic, 14 | Germany, 9

Larson has scored in every game so far, scoring one goal with two assists. Niová made no fewer than ten saves to secure the Czech Republic’s place in the quarterfinals. For the latest Columbia lacrosse news, follow @CULionsLaxon Twitter and Instagram, on Facebook atFacebook.com/ColumbiaLaxand on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

