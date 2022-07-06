Challenger Todi: Darderi wins the derby with Moroni, Fonio and Maestrelli entry into the main draw





The second day of the 14th edition of Todi City International Tennis Championships Sidernestor Tennis CupATP Challenger category 80 tournament on the clay courts of the Tennis club Todi 1971† Thanks to the victory achieved with the score of 6-3 6-2 over the Brazilian Pedro Boscardin Diaz in the decisive round of the cadet board, Giovanni Fonio has access to the main table. Same fate for Francesco Maestrellicwho won the derby with a double 6-2 with Giorgio Ricca† On his debut in the main tournament fonio e maestrellic if they will see it respectively Dmitry Popko e Alexandre Muller† Instead, he beat a step away from the main draw Samuel Vincent Ruggericwho surrendered to the Belgian Joris De Loore with a score of 7-6 (5) 7-5. Also from the former top 20, Bernard Tomicbeaten by Billy Harris with a heavy 6-1 6-4. In the late afternoon, three first-round games of the main tournament were also played. In the evening session, Luciano Darderic won the derby with Gian Marco Moronic with the score of 6-4 7-5, at the end of a real fight. †I have to congratulate Moroni, who returned to the field after injury and played an excellent game: it was a great fight. – reacted warmly Darderic † A year ago I toured only in Tunisia in ITF tournaments and it helped me because I made myself, but now I’m happy to be able to play here for my father, my trainer and my friends.† In the other two major draw challenges, the wins of Timofey Skatov e Nicolas Kicker† The first one passed Filip Horansky for 5-7 6-3 6-1 the second benefited from the retirement of Jesper De Jong on the result of 3-6 7-5 1-0. Tuesday it’s the turn of the debut of many blues, including Matteo Arnaldic† Flavio Cobollic† Federico Gaius e Francesco Passaro†

Same passaro fresh of the two gold medals won at the Oran . Mediterranean Games (Algeria) and a few hours after his debut in Todi stated: “I am proud to have won for the national team. Winning in Algeria was not easy, but I admit that the two gold medals were my goal. This is the best year of my career, I play a lot and well. This week I hope to win the tournament, by the way this goal every week. It won’t be easy, but I’ll try† The results of Monday 4 July First round

Luciano Darderic b. Gian Marco Moronic 6-4 7-5

Timofey Skatov and Filip Horansky (6) 5-7 6-3 6-1

Nicholas Kicker b. Jesper De Jong 3-6 7-5 1-0 ride. Second qualifying round

Billy Harris (1) b. Bernard Tomic (12) 6-1 6-4

Giovanni Fonio (8) b. Pedro Boscardin Diaz (2) 6-3 6-2

Remy Bertola b. Oleg Prihodko (3) 6-2 7-6 (2)

Francesco Maestrellic (4) b. Giorgio Ricca (Alto) 6-2 6-2

Joris De Loore (7) b. Samuel Vincent Ruggeric (5) 7-6 (5) 7-5

Andrey Chepelev (6) b. Christian Langmo (10) 6-4 6-4

