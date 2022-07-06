Caratini’s HR in 10th gives Brewers 5-2 win over Cubs





MILWAUKEE (AP) With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned an unforgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career.

After striking out in each of his first four at bats, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

It’s a really tough sport, said Caratini through a translator. “You know you’re going to fail. (It’s) just (a matter of) staying confident, going to the next at bat, knowing you’ve got another at bat and should be able to fight it, help the team win and continue from there.

His big hit followed on an eventful ninth inning with an inside-the-park homer by Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki and a two baseloaded walk by Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich. Brewers officials said Caratini was the fifth Major League player since 1900 to appear in his first four at bats of a game before hitting a fifth home run. The others were Mike Schmidt in 1983, Ray Knight in 1986, David Justice in 2001 and Derek Norris in 2015. Chicago’s only other run came when rookie Nelson Velzquez hit his first homerun in the third inning. According to Stats Perform, this was the first time in Major League history that a player hit his first career homer, another an inside-the-park homer and another a walk-off homer. Caratini, who played with the Cubs from 2017-20, hit a 2-1 sinker by Effross (1-4) over the midfield wall for his second career walk-off homer. He also did it on June 17, 2021 for San Diego against Cincinnati’s Amir Garrett. I mentioned it, said Brewers catcher Pedro Severino. Because normally, when you’re having a rough day, that big moment just comes to you.” Brad Boxberger (3-1) of Milwaukee worked his way out of a basesloaded jam in the top of the tenth by striking out Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, who had been leading 3-1. Whatever’s going on, he doesn’t care and he keeps pitching, said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. He always has his wits about him. A game that started as a pitching duel between Chicago’s Justin Steele and Milwaukee’s Eric Lauer got out of hand in the ninth inning. It was 1-all when Suzuki, triggered by the injured list earlier in the day, hit a drive by Josh Hader that bounced off an oblique section of the midfield wall, bounced past midfielder Jonathan Davis and rolled back along the warning track to right field. Davis eventually chased the ball down and threw to second baseman Luis Uras as Suzuki sprinted around the bases. After Uras threw to the plate, Suzuki slid around the Caratinis tag attempt at the plate. Just one of those plays you’ll see in this park once every five years, Counsell said. Suzuki played for the first time since May 26 due to a sprained left ring finger. He was activated from the injured list earlier in the day. Obviously my injury extended my time out from this team, Suzuki said through a translator. I was very frustrated. So this game meant a lot to me. Hader, who entered the game with an 1.05 ERA, worked for the second day in a row after throwing 33 pitches in a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. He also gave up an one-out double to Nico Hoerner, but left him on third base. Cubs closer David Robertson was unable to defend the lead. Uras led off with a single and with one out, Keston Hiura hit a ground-rule double that bounced over the wall in left midfield. Robertson struckout Jace Peterson, but hit Kolten Wong with a pitch to load the bases. After the Cubs held a conference on the mound, Robertson stayed in the game and walked Yelich on four pitches to score the tying run. I had a chance to get out and just couldn’t find the attack zone and just let a win slide off us. We had a chance to win that game and I just went there and ruined it, said Robertson. Willy Adames got a chance to win the game in the ninth but struckout Robertson. Steele held Milwaukee hitless for the first four innings and helped the Cubs take an 1-0 lead into the seventh, when Severino delivered a two-out, tying run. Lauer struckout nine, walked two and gave up two hits and one run in six innings. Steele also struckout nine batters and threw 108 pitches high in his career, while walking four, two hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings. TRAINERS ROOM Cubs: Contreras left the game midway through the 10th inning with a strained hamstring. …The Cubs gave way to Suzuki by going from Narciso Crook to Triple-A Iowa. Brewers: OF Hunter Renfroe walked on Monday and was on the field for the first time since being on the injured list. Renfroe went on the injured list June 26, retroactive to June 23, with a strained left calf. NEXT ONE This three-game run continues on Tuesday as Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.76) starts for the Cubs and Jason Alexander (2-0, 3.82) for the Brewers in a right-hander matchup. † More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

