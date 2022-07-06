Universities pledge return to pre-pandemic level of firsts

Universities in England have pledged to reverse inflation for first-class degrees and 2.1 degrees, bringing the share of higher-grade degrees back to pre-pandemic levels.

Both Universities UK and GuildHE have said they will bring the share of 2.1s and first-class degrees back in line with pre-pandemic levels by 2023, in the first statement of its kind.

During the pandemic, degree inflation has soared following the introduction of measures such as no harm policies to mitigate the impact of Covid disruptions on students’ study.

In 2020/21, more than one in three students (36%) achieved the highest grade of a first-class degree, according to data published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

HESA researchers attributed the increase in firsts to the way universities changed their assessment policies during the pandemic.

Universities in 2019/20, the first year of the pandemic, have not adopted any adverse or safety net assessment policies due to the impact of Covids. This ensured that students would not receive a final grade lower than the university’s most recent assessment of their work.

While there was no overall no-disadvantages policy in 2020/21, other assessment changes, such as open book exams, continued.

The statement from UUK and GuildHE said it acknowledged inflation in the classroom, which could not be explained by improvements in teaching and learning or increased student effort that threatened to undermine employers’ confidence in the degree assessment process.

Universities said they will use 2019 as a measure of the proportion of higher second and first-class degrees being awarded, a point before the pandemic when the proportion of higher second degrees flattened due to measures taken by institutions.

Universities have been proactive in recent years, taking concerted action to strengthen internal processes that affect the classification of degrees, the agencies said.

The result was a flattening by 201819 in the percentage of students earning higher-degree awards, they said, adding that they had plans ahead of the pandemic for further assessments and changes to further contain inflation.

However, we must not lose sight of the need to preserve the value of a degree, and so we must redouble our efforts to identify and address unexplained increases in firsts and 2.1s, they said.

As an industry, we commit to benchmark our rating levels against the pre-pandemic progress that stabilized the trends.

The agencies said they will publish the results of the degrees by the end of 2022, outlining their plans to move back to pre-pandemic levels of degree classification, and that they will evaluate their progress in early 2023.

They added that any actions interrupted during the pandemic to contain inflation would be restarted.

Steve West CBE, President of Universities UK and Vice Chancellor of UWE Bristol, said: Britain’s universities have a global reputation for excellence and we must maintain confidence in the value of our degrees.

The pandemic has brought uniquely challenging circumstances and students who have graduated in the past three years should be proud and confident in the qualifications they have worked hard to achieve.

As we stand up and look to the future, we have an opportunity to take meaningful action and strengthen our commitment to fair, transparent and reliable diploma classification.

Anthony McClaran, President of GuildHE and Vice-Chancellor of St Marys University, Twickenham, said universities are strongly committed to maintaining robust academic standards.

As we emerge from the pandemic, it is time to redouble our focus on protecting academic standards and take strong action to ensure we maintain wider trust in the system.

Michelle Donelan (PA)

Just as the government restores pre-pandemic grading at GCSE and A-level by 2023, today’s statement will ensure universities also eliminate the grade inflation that occurred during the pandemic, and on the same timetable. Together we are taking action to restore high standards in our education system, she said.

Hard-working students deserve to know that earning a first or top second really counts, and it affects employers, who in turn must be able to rely on the high-quality and rigorous assessment of university courses.