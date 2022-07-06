Sinner is reflected in Djokovic: a spring or a border?

Novak Djokovic really has too many advantages over Jannik Sinner ahead of the start of the Wimbledon quarterfinals. So much so that, if sport were played on paper, it would really be a result already written, as the bookmakers suggest, with very, very distant chances of success: Nole at 1 and change, Jannik at 8. But the reality of tennis is quite different, as it can also be understood from the results of the first week of the two players, from their psycho-physical state and from the same statements. Especially those of the big favorite – let’s not forget – 20 Slam champions, 6 of which are Wimbledon, of which the last 3 in a row.

SIMILARITY

The Italian born in the image and likeness of the rubber champion. The two have a similar game, they also have a slender physique, even if they are different, they are exalted in response, they play better than the backhand – for both ambidextrous -, they are very good at transitioning from defense to attack and have improved their service a lot over time.

In his play I see a bit of my game, from the baseline, with soft and deep backhands constantly trying to hit the furthest lines and put pressure on the opponent, as Djokovic points out, a bit pre-tactical, a bit sincere touched by the Italian, the first to beat a top ten on the Center Court of Wimbledon, in addition in the presence of the many champions who have come to the 100th anniversary of the most famous tennis court.

Even if, as is known, between two opponents of similar qualities, the strongest usually wins and also clearly, as the Borg-Vilas challenges recall, there is a real human relationship between Jannik and Nole. Our Semola confided in Nole, taking his advice in Montecarlo and Bordighera, when the redhead phenom trained with Riccardo Piatti and even after, when he switched to coach Simone Vagnozzi (today with the help of super coach Darren Cahill). But this personal relationship, on the ground, positive or negative? Can it turn into submission or can it become the student’s decisive spring to overcome the teacher?

DIFFER

Between the South Tyrolean and the Serb are not only 10 positions in the world ranking (number 3 against 13), 82 ATP titles (87-5), and a deluge of official prizes (156 and a half million dollars against 5 ), there are mainly 15 years of professionalism and thus 1209 matches against 157, a figure that says a lot about the difference in experience.

Even if that fox Djokovic minimizes this very important factor that was decisive in the Wimbledon final against Matteo Berrettini 12 months ago: “I have only superlative to say about Sinner’s game, we all know that he is very talented. He is already stable under the first”, he has matured in recent years on the big spotlights where he doesn’t feel much pressure like many young people do. He is very confident, he believes he can beat anyone and anywhere. Even though he is still so young, he already has a lot of experience because he has played great matches against the top ten.

But Sinner well remembers that his friend Nole, just by focusing on the psychological factor and on the increased turnout of the circuit, gave him a tennis lesson last year in Montecarlo by beating him 6-4 6-2, leaving he went mad with the slice and persistent with his shots, deep never to let the young lion dictate the game.

Things have changed since then, says coach Vagnozzi, who recalls how at Wimbledon, against Wawrinka, Jannik managed the slice in the best possible way, underlining all the apprentice’s improvements in the service, in the return, in the base shots and , especially in the variety, but also on the grass where he just won his first game in a main draw.

CONFORT ZONE

New, heartfelt applause from Djokovic: I saw his match with Alcaraz, he dominated in the first two sets and then went into the fight, but always somehow controlled the match. And very solid. I know it will be a very challenging game: he plays fast and he likes that pace.

Exactly, it’s foreseeable that, like in Monte Carlo, I’ll try to slow it down, confuse it, derail it, play dirty as that devil Brad Gilbert would say. By taking it out of the comfort zone of the times in what is, objectively, the first real test of this Wimbledon, after the surviving Kokkinakis, the chick from Serbia, Kecmanovic and the wildcard Van Rijthoven, while Sinner had to overcome the veteran Wawrinka, the foal Mikael Ymer, the king of the Isner batters and the revelation of the first six months of the year, Alcaraz. Therefore, especially for this reason, Djokovic has a genuine respect for Sinner and therefore a legitimate fear. And he promises: I will be ready.