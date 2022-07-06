Crown demands 20 years for Edmonton man guilty of kidnapping and raping eight-year-old girl

“There can be no doubt, with respect to the Crown, that this crime was premeditated” Photo supplied by

Article content Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

Advertisement 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content An Edmonton man who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl faces 20 years in prison, prosecutors say. Wade Stene pleaded guilty in February on charges of assault, kidnapping and solicitation of sexual assault, admitting he pulled a girl who was a complete stranger into his jeep and raped her on March 10, 2020. The sentencing of Stenes began on Monday. Crown Prosecutor Keith Nicholls argued that the 39-year-old should receive a 20-year sentence, calling the case exceptional in its depravity. There can be no doubt, in the respectful submission of the Crowns, that this crime was premeditated, Nicholls said. (The girl) may not have been Mr. Stenes’ intended victim, but there’s little logical inference to suggest that he didn’t leave his house that day without the purpose of doing exactly what he did.

Advertisement 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Attorney Mark Jordan said Stene should serve a 10-year sentence. He said the sentence would be appropriate, in part given the serious circumstances of the offences, Stene’s lack of criminal record and the impact of COVID-19 in correctional facilities. The girl, whose identity is under a publication ban, was represented in court by her parents and other relatives. Ten victim statements from family, friends and the family pastor were read in the courtroom. The girl’s mother said after realizing her daughter was missing, she believed she had been injured and feared she might have been injured in a hit-and-run. But the unimaginable was so much worse than I thought, she told the court. Hearing my daughter tell me she had been raped shattered me.

Advertisement 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The girl’s father also read a victim statement in court. He called Stene this despicable creature who was hurting my little girl and said he was tormented with guilt that he could not protect his daughter. Weeks after Stene was charged, police announced that he had been released on bail and released his photo and the general location of his mother’s house. A group of protesters began constant demonstrations outside the home, with profane messages addressed to Stene, an open coffin and members of outlaw biker gangs. Stenes’s lawyer later filed a complaint about the disclosure, as well as videos of police officers watering and fist bumping the protesters. The demonstrations ended when Stene chose to return to prison.

Advertisement 5 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Jordan asked the judge to consider the protests as a side effect of the conviction. In an affidavit written by Stene and read aloud in court by his lawyer, he described the impact of the protests. Jordan read that in separate incidents, a woman broke into the home herself and asked where Stene was, items were thrown at the home, and lasers were aimed at the home. I feared for my safety and had trouble sleeping and feared that some of them would come into my home and harm or kill my mother and me, Stene’s affidavit read. In a victim statement read in court by one of the girls’ aunts, the aunt described how the family feared for the girls’ safety after Stene was out on bail and lived near the girls’ home. In addition, we were outraged at what felt like an incredible miscarriage of justice, and we had no say, no power to change that, she said. The aunt said protests at Stenes’ house were getting louder, with Stene signs and posters all over the neighborhood where the girl played. I drove past the protest site several times a day, deleting any photos of the rapist of my nieces that I could reach so she wouldn’t have to see him again, the aunt said. I got threats when I did this. The criminal hearing continues on Tuesday. [email protected]

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement 1 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.