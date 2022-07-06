Baker Mayfield traded to Panthers: winners, losers in deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick to Carolina

There’s a new quarterback in Carolina. On Wednesday, the Panthers acquired former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones Confirms† Carolina will send a parole to the Browns for the fifth round, which could change to a fourth depending on Mayfield’s playing time.

While this trade is simple between two teams, it will have a knock-on effect that will extend far beyond Cleveland and Carolina. Below we discuss all the winners and losers that have emerged from the latest trade in the NFL.

Winner: Baker Mayfield

The eventual winner in all of this is Baker Mayfield. He had previously requested a trade from Cleveland when the team landed Deshaun Watson earlier this season and now he is getting his wish. For a minute, it seemed to be a possibility (however small) where the Browns wouldn’t trade Mayfield and hope they fix the fence in case Watson gets a massive suspension for his off-the-field troubles. However, this deal now eliminates the possibility of an awkward/forced reconciliation.

Not only does Mayfield leave Cleveland, but he also lands with a Panthers team that has some intriguing weapons, including Christian McCaffrey running back and widespread DJ Moore, to go along with a solid offensive line with 2022 first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu on. left tackle.

Financially, Mayfield agreed to take $3.5 million off his base salary to facilitate that trade, but he can recoup that money in incentives, according to the NFL Network† So Mayfield is out of Cleveland and will be in a situation where he will be the Week 1 starter without having to take a lot of financial risks. It’s a win all the way around for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Loser: Cleveland Browns

There is still a lot of uncertainty about the situation of the Browns below the center. The NFL insisted that Watson receive an indefinite suspension of at least one season. As Disciplinary Judge Sue. L. Robinson reigns that way, Cleveland’s ceiling on the quarterback position will drop drastically. With Mayfield gone, Jacoby Brissett would be the clear option to start if Watson is suspended. While it may have been an uphill battle trying to reconcile with Mayfield, he does have experience in attacking Kevin Stefanski and would be the better option of the two for the Browns to be competitive in Watson’s absence.

Meanwhile, a fifth-round pick that could culminate in a fourth is hardly an earth-shattering return. The Browns are also reportedly paying the portion of Mayfield’s contract for 2022. Per de NFL NetworkCleveland shells out $10.5 million from Mayfield’s deal, while the Panthers pay him $5 million.

Despite clearing some cap space and freeing himself from a player who requested a trade, Cleveland is currently very vulnerable if the hammer falls on Watson in the next few days/weeks.

Winner: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers improved as a quarterback and it didn’t take much to do that. As we noted above, the Browns pay most of Mayfield’s contract and Carolina only had to send a conditional fifth round to the former No. 1 overall pick.

Although Mayfield has had some ups and downs during his four-year career, he is arguably the best quarterback the Panthers have landed since Cam Newton’s first stint with the team after the 2019 season came to an end. Both Mayfield and Sam Darnold – the club’s 2021 starter – entered the league in 2018, but Mayfield has had more success. For their career, Mayfield’s 87.8 passer rating is much better than Darnold’s 76.9 passer rating. With that talent surge, Mayfield’s attendance should improve the overall ceiling for Carolina’s offense.

Again, getting better at the most important position in the sport at such a low cost makes this a no-brainer move for the Panthers.

The underrated part of this deal is the ramifications it will have on the NFL and especially the NFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the teams seen as a potential landing spot for Mayfield after trading Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason. Currently Drew Lock and Geno Smith are expected to battle it out for the camp runway, but Mayfield would be a much better option than either of those two heading into 2022.

Since Seattle may have to go into the season with Lock of Smith, Jimmy Garoppolo is another loser in all of this. He and Mayfield were the two remaining quarterbacks to be moved, and Carolina seemed like the most logical landing spot for Garoppolo simply because the only other destination for the 49ers quarterback to start was Seattle. Would San Francisco be willing to trade Garoppolo within the division to fight him twice a year? Even if the Niners were willing to take the call, the asking price for Garoppolo would likely be raised because it would be an intra-division trade.

So Mayfield’s landing in Carolina is really the worst possible outcome for these two sides. Garoppolo loses what would have been the clearest path to start in 2022 and Seattle misses the improvement as a quarterback at a relatively cheap cost.

Winner: Jacoby Brissett

With Mayfield heading for Carolina, Jacoby Brissett will line up to start for the Browns if/when Watson is suspended. This gives Brissett another chance to showcase his skills for what could be a full season. The 29-year-old signed a $1.5 million one-year deal with the Browns this off-season and if he plays well in 2022, however long he’s been the starter, it could lead to a more robust market next year and as one. getting paid. of the best backups in the league.

Brissett has 37 starts under his belt during his six-year NFL career and has a career completion rate of 60.2 and an 83 passer rating.

Loser: Sam Darnold

Unless the Panthers turn around and trade Darnold for the Seahawks and he wins that job, this move will almost certainly prevent Darnold from being a starting quarterback in 2022. starter in Carolina after going 4-7 in his 11 starts for the Panthers in 2021.

After going out of business in New York, Darnold was traded to the Panthers for the off-season last season and there were hopes the former first-round roster could restore its foothold in the league with this change of scenery. However, after a campaign in which he threw more interceptions than touchdowns and completed only 59.8% of his passes, it never came to fruition.

Now the question is whether Darnold will ever be considered a quarter of an hour of the starting caliber again.