Former West Indies captain Merissa Aguilleira continues cricket journey in coaching





PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad Merissa Aguilleira, former West Indies Womens captain and ICC Womens T20 World Cup winner, recently took part in further Coach Development initiatives to support her journey to become a professional coach. Aguillera, who is also the Technical Director (TD) of the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) for women’s cricket, participated in the face-to-face component of the CWI Representative Coaching Program (Level 2) held at the National Cricket Center in Couva, Trinidad on June 13-14. Aguilleira has been involved in recent cricket series including the Trinidad & Tobago Womens tour of Barbados in May and the Cricket West Indies Womens Tournaments (CG United Super50 and T20 Blaze) in Guyana. She also plays a key role in the CWI Womens Under-19 T20 event as a tournament director. She is recognized as one of the most successful women’s cricketer for the West Indies and she explained why she started this coaching journey.

CWI Coach Development Manager, Chris Brabazon, had this to say about CWI’s role in supporting Aguilleira’s transition to coaching and the broader strategic approach to recruiting and training female coaches.

Aguilleira started her international career in 2008 and finished in 2018 where she played 112 ODIs and 95 T20Is. She was a member of the 2016 T20 World Cup winning team in the memorable final against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2016, the biggest success in West Indies Women’s history. She was a classy right-handed batter and wicketkeeper, she captained the West Indies to the 2013 ICC Womens World Cup final against Australia in India and to three ICC Womens T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2010 in Saint Lucia, 2012 in Colombo , Sri Lanka and 2014 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. For more information about the CWI Coach Development Programme, please visit the following link: https://www.windiescricket.com/news/coaching/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/former-west-indies-captain-merissa-aguilleira-continues-cricket-journey-into-coaching/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos