All about table tennis champion and superstar fan Zhendong

Background of Fan Zhendong

Fan’s family is from Hunan Province in China. His parents moved to Guangdong Province due to work. On January 22, 1997, Fan Zhendong was born in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province. That makes him an Aquarius. When he was a little boy, Fan was absolutely adorable. With a slightly plump face and body, he was nicknamed ‘Little Fatty’. Many fans have speculated about his family. Some say he comes from the family of a migrant worker. But others say that his parents are highly educated and middle-class. Nobody knows for sure. Let’s try to keep his private life and family members out of the spotlight.

Fan Zhendong’s younger days

When Fan Zhendong was a kid, he was a very good student and consistently got high grades in school. His teachers also noted that Fan was smart, obedient and committed to learning. This is not surprising as Fan is such a brilliant table tennis player who shows such tenacity to get to the top and stay. Fan started playing table tennis because his family could get a huge discount on school fees. Initially, Fan only practiced table tennis part-time. However, his incredible talent was soon discovered by his coaches. They saw huge potential in the young boy and thought he would eventually reach the top. In 2008, an 11-year-old fan had already won several championships in youth table tennis competitions.

Nicknames of Fan Zhendong

This popular athlete has several nicknames. He is affectionately known as “Little Fatty” or “Xiao Pang” in Chinese. Due to his slightly larger build, he was teased by many in an affectionate way as fat. Fan’s teammate, Zhang Jike, gave him another nickname, “World’s Number 1 Cutest Boy.” Today, most people call Fan “Dong Ge” or “Dong Big Brother” because of his dominance in table tennis. Fan has earned respect for his hard work. He is now finally being recognized not only for his cute looks but also for his excellence in table tennis.

Fan Zhendong’s debut in the adult ping pong leagues

Fan started playing in adult leagues at the age of 16. This is an extremely young age for Chinese players to debut in international table tennis. Table tennis, known in China as table tennis, is the national sport for the most populous country. There are tons of extremely talented ping pong players in China. Being selected at the age of 16 is an achievement in itself. Fan did not disappoint. He immediately became one of the top players in China’s National Table Tennis Team before turning 18. Today, he is the new flag bearer for the team.

Table Tennis World Cup Games

Fan Zhendong took the gold medal at the Table Tennis World Cup matches in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. That’s five gold medals for a 24-year-old athlete. He has shown at such a young age how powerful and dominant he is. In 2020, Fan took the gold medal by winning the final against Ma Long, one of the best table tennis players in history. In 2021, he defended his title by beating talented Japanese player Harimoto Tomokazu.

World Table Tennis Championships

The World Table Tennis Championships are held every other year. Fan Zhendong was very close to taking the gold medal at this event several times. He took the silver medal in 2017 by losing to senior teammate Ma Long, who is arguably one of the best players in the sport. In 2021, Ma Long did not participate in this competition. However, Fan still had many very strong competitors. It was with his amazing skills and nerves of steel that Fan finally took the gold medal at this event in 2021.

Olympic Games Table Tennis

In 2016, Fan Zhendong was selected as a backup player at the Rio Olympics for China. Unfortunately he couldn’t play. In 2021, Fan was finally chosen by the Chinese national team to play both the singles and the team event. Again, Fan lost in the final to the best table tennis player, Ma Long. He was only able to get a silver medal in the men’s singles. However, he won his first gold medal in the men’s team event. At just 24 years old, he can make at least one more trip to the Summer Olympics to earn his gold medal in singles. Let’s hope for the best for this talented young athlete.

Fan Zhendong’s playing style

Fan Zhendong is known for his fast footwork and explosive attacks. One of the main advantages of Fan is his powerful body. He is able to force his opponents into the backcourt with explosive forehand and backhand attacks. He wins the point by skill and strength. However, Fan still lacks variability to confuse his opponents. He has yet to learn from his rival and teammate Ma Long. Nevertheless, Fan is constantly improving his game by attacking, defending and mixing his services. Since his debut in the adult leagues, Fan has won many gold medals. The era of fan dominance in table tennis is just beginning with the aging Ma Long retiring.

His signature Reverse Pendulum Serve

If you watch Fan Zhendong’s matches, you’ll notice his signature reverse pendulum service. Fan’s backhand is extremely lethal. He uses this advantage in many of his matches. The reverse pendulum service allows him to generate many different spins depending on small differences in his hand movement. This type of strong spin is very difficult for its opponents to return. With a weak return to Fan Zhendong, he quickly attacks with his backhand and wins the point. Lately, Fan hasn’t used his signature inverted pendulum very much. He has drastically improved his forehand and continues to make his game even more deadly. However, Fan still uses his signature reverse sling serve in the toughest matches.