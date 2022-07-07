INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STARS ON SUNDAY JULY 24 AT HOUSTON CRICKET FESTIVAL





Minor League Cricket (MiLC) announced today that the inaugural Cricket for the Community Festival in Houston will take place on Sunday, July 24 at Moosa Stadium, America’s newest accredited international cricket venue in Pearland, TX. The event is free to all fans. Free ticket registration On community cricket day, the Lone Star Athletics will host local rivals, the Houston Hurricanes, in the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship (MiLC), presented by Sunoco, and the game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CST. The Athletics features one of the leading batters in MiLC this season, Shayan Jahangir, while the Hurricanes roster includes US national team star Ali Khan and West India international Ashley Nurse. Prior to that, fans can enjoy watching the Dallas Mustangs take on the St. Louis Americans in a morning game that starts at 10:30 a.m. CST. The Mustangs features major New Zealand star Corey Anderson as the lead, while the Americans’ attack is led by South Africa’s Justin Dill. Fans will have the chance to meet and greet international star cricketers, enjoy food from local food trucks, music, giveaways and other entertainment, including fan activations from Toyota and Sunoco. Young fans can join a cricket clinic at 1.30pm. Registration for the event is encouraged at: www.minorleaguecricket.com/Houston† New fans of the game will have the chance to learn about the world’s second most popular sport in a dedicated Cricket 101 fan zone. Gates open at 10:00 am. Moosa Stadium, located at 5515 McKeever Rd #100, Pearland, TX 77584, officially became the second One Day International accredited stadium in the United States this year, hosting twelve One Day Internationals in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in May and June. The Houston Cricket for the Community Festival will be a fantastic opportunity for fans to come out to see emerging local talent and established international stars take the field at Moosa Stadium, said Moosa Stadium founder and owner Sakhi Muhammad† The day will be filled with fun activities for all the family, with the chance to meet star players, enjoy local food and music, and much more. We look forward to welcoming the region’s cricket community to Moosa! The action at Moosa Stadium takes place during the fifth match weekend of the second season of the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championships. The season will run across the country for eight weeks this summer, culminating in the Conference Semifinals August 20-21 and the Finals Weekend August 27-28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.majorleaguecricket.com/news/international-cricket-stars-to-feature-in-houston-cricket-festival-on-sunday-july-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos