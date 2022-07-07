NASCAR Fines Noah Gragson For Deliberately Vandalizing Sage Karam On Road America





NASCAR has fined driver Noah Gragson a hefty monetary and points penalty after Gragson caused a multi-car crash in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race by intentionally destroying another entrant in a high-speed section of the track. The sanctions body announced on Wednesday: that Gragson was fined $35,000 and docked 30 driver points, with his team also being fined 30 owners points. On lap 25 of last Saturday’s race at Road America, Gragson had raced hard with Sage Karam for eighth, with the two making multiple contacts while racing for position. Unhappy with the way Karam raced him, Gragson turned right in Karam’s door, throwing both cars out and blinding oncoming cars with smoke and grime down the long straight from Turn 3 to Turn 4. The ensuing crash cost a dozen cars, with several being hit hard as drivers drove into the melee at high speed while unable to see anything. Brandon Brown briefly fell to the ground in pain as he got out of his car after the crash, but he was not seriously injured, only being hit in the groin. All other drivers were unharmed and Gragson was not penalized in the race before finishing eighth. Gragson’s actions were widely condemned, including by car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who shared the rebuke he gave Gragson during a Wednesday morning appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I told him I could stand behind him through just about anything, but I couldn’t defend that,” Earnhardt said:† “And that’s a difficult thing for me. That’s a difficult position for me or for anyone. It’s when you want to support someone and you help someone achieve their goals, but they do something that you can’t defend. That was exactly the message I gave him.” A contender for the Xfinity Series Championship with two wins to date this season, Gragson’s talent has made him a contender to advance to the Cup Series next season, and his exuberance has made him one of the most popular and provocative figures made in the world. all of NASCAR. Although the upcoming 24-year-old from Las Vegas, Nev. Having matured in some areas, he acknowledged that he was wrong in the way he chose to handle the Karam incident. “Obviously mistakes were made, but I feel like if I can learn from them and become a better person or a better racing driver or just better in general, that’s what I need to focus on now.” Gragson said on SiriusXM† “…I know it’s not very popular, the stuff that’s going on. But if I can learn from it, that’s all I can do now.” The points penalty hurts Gragson’s pursuit of the Xfinity Series regular season championship as he drops from 39 points behind points leader AJ Allmendinger to 69 points behind. Gragson remains fourth in the points standings, but he is now just five points ahead of fifth-placed Josh Berry.

