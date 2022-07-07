Hardy ready to show his stuff, has tools to ‘immediately affect a game’

Maverick’s summer league coach Greg St. Jean gets the first crack at building good habits and good vibes with second round draft pick Jaden Hardy.

As one of Jason Kidds’ assistants, St. Jean is in his second season as coach of the Mavericks summer squad that plays in Las Vegas on Friday.

And when summer training started, he wanted to make sure the Mavericks didn’t feed him with a fire hose.

Hardy says: Spray as much as you want.

The 6-4 guard was a standout in the first two days of summer practice. On Wednesday, he had a good session, chatted with media members and then flew for the Mavericks to Las Vegas to participate in the rookie orientation program.

The rest of the Mavericks will fly to Las Vegas on Thursday and open their league game against Chicago on Friday at UNLVs’ Thomas & Mack Center.

Hardy, those are 20 . fourthe birthday on Tuesday, the most watched Maverick will be when the Summer Games begin. He knows that a big turnout in Las Vegas can grab the attention of everyone in the NBA.

He knows that because Hardy attended pretty much every summer NBA league when he grew up near Las Vegas.

And the desire to show his stuff is also why he wanted the coaches to bring as much knowledge as possible early in the process.

I want to learn, said Hardy. I want them to pour it all out on me. Just give me the knowledge. It was fun. Various finishes, ball handling, handling screens.

Being able to play at this level is something I’ve always dreamed of. Growing up watching the summer league, I always imagined myself there. Now that I’m there, I want to prove to everyone who I am.

Who he is is a gifted athlete with many natural skills. But that’s only half the battle, as St. Jean said. Giving Hardy a solid foundation to build on is one of the main goals in the summer league.

Hardy didn’t play college basketball and chose to go to the G-League to play Ignite last season, where he excelled, especially later in the season.

Now he’s embarking on an NBA career bursting with potential.

For us right now, it’s about putting him in situations to be successful, but also challenging him, St. Jean said. Healthy exposure I think is a good expression to put him in those situations so we can help him see and feel those things he needs (improve).

As for the intangibles, of course some guys have them. He’s someone who has a few things he can do that can immediately affect a game. But then there will be things that we have to keep improving and slow down the game for him. He speeds up the game because of his athleticism, so we need to help slow that down.

Tried not to throw too much at him.

Hardy celebrated his birthday by dining out with Moses Wright, the sophomore forward who is expected to start on the summer team with Hardy.

He took care of me, Hardy said, meaning the one-season NBA veteran picked up the bill.

It’s not surprising to Hardy that a lot of information is thrown at him in a short period of time. Going from high school to the G-League was a similar transition.

It helped, he said, that former NBA player and Skyline High School product CJ Miles spent part of the season with the G-League Ignite team.

CJ was my husband, Hardy said. He was with us for a short while, but when he got there he came up to me and I was like a sponge. He told me to take care of my body and do a lot of reps after training. I learned a lot from CJ

Hardy will have a decent group with him during the summer competition. A bunch of family and friends, he said, will represent the Mavericks games.

And, damn it, have Wright there with him. The 6-8 Wright said he has been a big fan of Hardy since a G-League game last season when Wright played for Agua Caliente.

He gave us almost 30 26, I think, Wright said. I was like, damn this young guy is nice.

Hardy said: I remember that game. We were talking about it yesterday when we went out for dinner. I remember a play, I went down the middle and he said, why don’t you dip that? He (Wright) was there too. He said I could have christened it on him. I don’t know why I didn’t. But I already knew who Moses was.

From Friday, people will be introduced to Jaden Hardy. And he can’t wait.

Twitter: @ESefko