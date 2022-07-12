Sharks Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes





SAN JOSE, CA – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced the following changes to the team’s hockey division. Doug Weight, an accomplished NHL veteran, has been hired as a hockey activity consultant. In this role reporting directly to Grier, Weight will work with the Sharks general manager on player staffing, player acquisitions, drafting and development. Weight previously served in several hockey operations for the New York Islanders.

At the end of his playing career in 2011, Weight was named a senior advisor to the general manager and assistant coach. In 2014, he was promoted to deputy general manager while retaining his role behind the bench. On January 17, 2017, the Islanders Weight were promoted to interim head coach and he was officially named head coach on April 12, 2017 after leading the team to a 24-12-4 record after taking over coaching duties. He was the team’s head coach throughout the 2017-18 season, until Barry Trotz was named as his replacement. In 122 games as head coach with the Islanders, the team set a 59-49-14 record. Weight played in 1,238 NHL games with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers (where he was a teammate with Grier’s from 1996-2001), St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders. His 1,033 points (278 goals, 755 assists) are T-79th all-time and his assist total is 43rd all-time in NHL history. Among the US-born players, he ranks 5th in assists, 6th in power play points (438), 13th in games played and T-28th in goals. In 97 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Weight scored 72 points (23 goals, 49 assists) and was a member of the 2006 Stanley Cup-winning Carolina Hurricanes. A four-time NHL All-Star, Weight was selected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on July 25, 2013. He was also named the 2011 King Clancy Memorial Trophy recipient. Internationally, Weight has represented the United States on several occasions. He was named to the hockey teams of the 1998, 2002, and 2006 Winter Olympics and captured a silver medal in 2002. He was also selected to the 1996 and 2004 World Cup of Hockey teams, helping Team USA win the championship in 1996. A member of the 1991 World Junior Championship squad, he led the tournament in scoring with 14 points. He also represented the USA at the 1993, 1994 and 2005 World Championships. Additionally, Grier announced today that the team and Scouting Director Doug Wilson Jr. have broken up. “I want to thank Doug for his work in the Sharks organization over the past ten seasons, and especially in the lead up to last week’s NHL Draft. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

