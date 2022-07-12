Hopes to revive the local table tennis scene





PLANS are in the works to stimulate new interest in table tennis in Shetland following a decline in the number of players in the sport. The local table tennis club plans to recruit a part-time development officer to oversee operations in areas in Shetland and mentor inexperienced coaches. The group is applying for funding from the Shetlands Coastal Communities Fund for the three-year project. It would cost just over 63,000 over three years, and 18,000 is already covered by Table Tennis Scotland. The matter was discussed at a Lerwick Community Council meeting Monday, as the association sought support for its financing offer. In the letter to the city council, the group states that table tennis in Shetland was a success story twenty years ago. At the time, there were four competitions, medals won at the Islands Games and six players representing Scotland. Since then, participation has declined, exacerbated by the recent pandemic, the group said. This is mainly due to the failure to support new coaches who subsequently strayed from the sport. Without enough active coaches, a sport cannot flourish. The hope is that a new development officer will consolidate operations in Lerwick and Sandwick, where table tennis already has a presence, and expand to Dunrossness, Cunningsburgh, Scalloway, Aith, Brae and Unst. After initially offering trial sessions to identify those interested in being more active, structures will be put in place to provide competitive and recreational opportunities for players of all ages, the letter said. The goal is also to develop inexperienced coaches to support this expansion. Our overall aim is to significantly increase the number of people actively involved in table tennis in Shetland, with consequential benefits for mental and physical health, fitness and well-being, social interaction and inclusion, the association said. Members of the Lerwick Community Council said they were happy to support the project. Become a supporter of Shetland News Shetland news asks its many readers to consider starting paying for their dose of the latest local news delivered straight to their PC, tablet or mobile phone. Journalism has a price, and because that price is unpaid in today’s rapidly changing media world, most publishers – national and local – are struggling financially despite very healthy viewing figures. Most online publishers have started charging for access to their websites, others have taken a different route. Shetland News currently has: more than 540 supporters all of which make a small voluntary financial contribution. All funds go towards covering our costs and further improving the service. Your contribution ensures Shetland news can: – Bring you the headlines as they happen;

Remain editorially independent;

Give a voice to the community;

Grow more site traffic;

Research and publish more in-depth news, including more Shetland Lives features. If you appreciate what we do and feel strongly for impartial local journalism, become a supporter of Shetland news by making either a one-time payment or a monthly subscription. Support us from 3 a month, it only takes a minute to sign up. Thank you. Support Shetland News Are you already a supporter? Login to hide this message.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shetnews.co.uk/2022/07/12/hopes-to-revive-local-table-tennis-scene/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos