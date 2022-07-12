How USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten is impacting college’s track and field landscape

The news that Southern California and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten in 2024 shocked the college athletics world. While much of the conference switcher’s focus is on football and men’s basketball, the move’s impact on Olympic sports such as athletics could be negated.

So, how will the USC and UCLA conference change affect the track and field landscape? Let’s break it down.

How do USC and UCLA historically relate to Big Ten track and field programs?

USC and UCLA exit the conference of champions, bringing together 253 NCAA team championships. Forty-one of those championships belong to the Trojans and Bruins track and field teams, with USC leading its crosstown rival 28-13.

To put that in perspective, the Big Ten has won 11 track and field championships from all of its programs combined. In men’s athletics, the Big Ten has won just one title in the past 73 years; USC and UCLA have won 24 championships together. On the women’s track, no Big Ten team has ever won a title; the Lady Trojans have won two of the last five championships.

The Los Angeles tandem of schools has historical success in athletics, filled with championship and sporting legends such as Charles Paddock, Allyson Felix, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and Florence Griffith Joyner. This history is now becoming part of the Big Ten.

Where will USC and UCLA be among their new Big Ten counterparts?

As USC and UCLA join Big Ten athletics, they will look to replicate their historic success in the present. However, the programs will have to compete against schools such as Ohio State’s winners of the last three women’s outdoor conference titles and Iowa’s most recent back-to-back men’s outdoor champions (’19/’21) and 2022 indoor champions. champions to name a few. †

So how do the Trojans and Bruins compare?

Let’s compare the results of the 2022 championships:

Meet USC Finish (Points) UCLA Finish (POINTS) Top Big Ten Finish (POINTS) Men Indoor 18th (14) N/A Wisconsin – 15th (16) Men Outdoor 12th (20) N/A Minnesota – 18th (13) Ladies Indoor 15th (13) 40th (3) Ohio State – 14th (14) Women’s Outdoor 30th (8) 41st (5) Ohio State – 12th (19)

Based on the 2022 championship results, it is clear that USC would currently be one of the most important track and field programs of the Big Ten. On the other hand, UCLA is one tier below entering the new conference after a rough 2022 season.

Overall, the Trojans and Bruins leave the country’s second-best track and field conference in the Pac-12, which won 15 total top-20 and three top-10 2022 championships, ahead of the Big Ten, which has just six total. saw top-20 2022 championship finishes, with zero top-10 finishing programs.

How will USC and UCLA’s entry into the Big Ten affect the Division I Indoor Championships?

At the Division I Indoor Athletics Championships, athletes are selected for competition based on qualifying numbers scored/timed during the NCAA qualifying period. The NCAA qualifying period for the DI Indoor Championships runs from December 1 through the second Sunday for the National Championships (see rulebook for exceptions†

Qualifying figures usually come from regular season or conference championships. The Trojans and Bruins participated in both types of encounters before joining the Big Ten, and they are likely to participate in similar encounters in their new conference.

USC and UCLA athletes may or may not qualify for indoor championships based on their performance at said encounters. While the fields during the encounters can affect the times and numbers of athletes, a conference change does not directly affect the qualification of the indoor championship as there is no automatic bid or the like based on winning a conference title.

If USC and UCLA athletes want to qualify for indoor championships, they must still apply qualifying marks the same way they did before.

How will USC and UCLA’s entry into the Big Ten affect the Division I outdoor championships?

The direct impact of USC and UCLA’s entry into the Big Ten on the DI outdoor championships is little to nothing.

How can this be the case?

Well, if an athlete wants to make it to the outdoor championships, the athlete must first qualify at the East or West Preliminary Meet. These meetings are regionalised.

A single conference can participate in both meetings, depending on which region the school falls into. For example, the 2022 preliminaries saw Big Ten school Iowa compete in the West Preliminary, while conference counterpart Indiana competed and hosted the East Preliminary. In the SEC, Arkansas participated and hosted the West Preliminary, while conference counterpart LSU participated in the East Preliminary.

Given the location of USC and UCLA on the West Coast, the two schools will remain in the West Preliminary and compete against the same schools for a National Championship berth as in the Pac-12.

How do USC and UCLA influence Big Ten entry on recruiting?

USC and UCLA are both national brands, thanks to past success on the track and field. Before the conference change, the two programs were already recruiting on an international scale. While more than 100 Trojans and Bruins come from the states of California, as expected with Pac-12 programs, there are six athletes in the 2022 rosters from states with current Big Ten programs.

USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten will pit the Trojans and Bruins against more recruits in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Likewise, USC and UCLA’s move will allow West Coast recruits to have more Midwestern and Eastern Big Ten programs on their radar.

Overall, USC and UCLA’s entry into the Big Ten broadens the scope of recruiting for the next generation of athletic and field stars.

How does planning work with USC and UCLA in the Big Ten?

With USC and UCLA’s conference switch, scheduling questions arise due to the school’s geographic location. Before the duo joined the Big Ten, the conference’s western reach was in Lincoln, Nebraska, about 1,500 miles from Los Angeles. The eastern reach of the Big Ten extends to New Jersey, a state that is just a five-hour flight from the new West Coast schools.

Trojan President Carol L. Folt acknowledged the travel problems associated with the Big Ten movement in the following statement:

“When analyzing a move to the Big Ten, we thought carefully about the prospect of additional travel for our student-athletes. We are committed to dedicating the necessary resources to ensure that our student-athletes can continue to thrive in their courses with minimal travel interruption.We know the Big Ten shares our commitment to prioritizing the wellbeing and academic demands of student-athletes, and we are fortunate to be able to work with the conference over the next two years on travel and planning plans.”

Bruins Chancellor Gene D. Block had this to say about travel issues and planning:

“…While this move increases travel distances for teams, the resources provided by Big Ten membership could allow for more efficient transportation options. We would also explore how to plan accommodations with the Big Ten that would enhance our student’s academic pursuits.” best support athletes.”

Now that the travel talks are already on the table, what does it mean for the track and field teams at USC and UCLA? A look at the 2022 schedule provides insight into how the teams had previously planned.

School Number of ’22 Indoor Meets at Pac-12 Schools Number of ’22 Outdoor Meets at Pac-12 Schools USC 1 1* UCLA 3 1*

*Excluding USC/UCLA dual-meet

USC and UCLA hosted most of their meetings in 2022 in schools that were not at their conference. The move to the Big Ten doesn’t automatically mean that Trojan and Bruin’s track and field teams will take up cross-country skiing to take on their new conference foes.

A look at the 2022 Big Ten track and field champions further reveals the lack of in-conference meetings. Ohio State outdoor champion (men and women) competed in only one outdoor game at a Big Ten school, hosting another. Men’s indoor champion Iowa hosted three home games and women’s indoor champion Minnesota hosted four home games. Both programs participated in only one indoor road race.

The Big Ten offers a large number of indoor meetings hosted by conference teams, but no team is required to attend every meeting hosted by a conference opponent.

Additionally, during the 2022 outdoor season, the Trojans had 90 percent of their encounters and the Bruins had 100 percent of their encounters in California. The schools’ most recent schedule limited travel almost entirely in the state; if used in 2024 and beyond, it could limit travel issues within a new conference.

However, all this is not to say that USC or UCLA will continue the same planning model as in 2022. However, it does offer an option based on past experience.