Russian, Belarusian tennis players banned from Wimbledon

Wimbledon has become the first tennis tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a move immediately criticized by the world governing body for professional men’s tennis as unfair.

The ban means that Russian Daniil Medvedev, currently second in the world, and Andrey Rublev, eighth, will be barred from participating in the grand slam tournament. Two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka, 18th in the world ranking, and Aryna Sabalenka, fourth, are excluded from the women’s draw. Both are from Belarus, which helped Russia in its attack on Ukraine.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs Wimbledon, announced the decision on April 20, confirming previous media reports.

“In the circumstances of such unwarranted and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to take any advantage of the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players,” an AELTC statement said:† “It is therefore our intention, with great regret, to refuse registrations of Russian and Belarusian players for Wimbledon.”

The ban also applies to other British grass court tournaments scheduled for Wimbledon.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the global governing body for men’s tennis, called the ban discriminatory and said it sets a bad precedent.

“We believe that today’s unilateral decision by Wimbledon and the… [AELTC] to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from this year’s UK turf swing is unfair and could set a damaging precedent for the game,” an ATP said. pronunciation said.

“Discrimination based on nationality also violates our agreement with Wimbledon that player input is based solely on ATP rankings,” the organization said.





Ian Hewitt, president of the AELTC, said in the statement that the tournament recognizes that the ban will be tough on the players involved.

“It is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime,” he said in the AELTC statement.

But he said that given the high profile of the tournament, the importance of not allowing sport to promote the Russian regime and concerns about the safety of the public and players, “we do not believe it is feasible to continue on a different basis during The Championships.

The statement said that if circumstances change materially between now and June, the AELTC will “consider and respond accordingly.”

Earlier on April 20, The Times newspaper and sports industry website Sportico quoted sources as saying the AELTC was in talks with the British government about the participation of players from the two countries.

The tournament starts on June 27 and ends on July 10 with the men’s singles final.

Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to continue competing in ATP and WTA events under a neutral flag since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russia and Belarus were already banned from participating in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup team events.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the move unacceptable.

“Considering that Russia is a very strong tennis country,” he said, “our athletes are at the top of the world rankings, the competition itself will suffer from their removal.”

Ukrainian players Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk and Serhiy Stakhovsky demanded in a joint statement that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from participating in an international event.

“In times of crisis, silence means agreeing to what is happening. We noticed that some Russian and Belarusian players at one point spoke vaguely about the war, but never made it clear that Russia and Belarus started it on the territory of Ukraine,” said the players. † “The silence of those who choose to remain this way at the moment is unbearable as it leads to the continuation of murders in our homeland.”

Russian and Belarusian players can still participate in the French Open, which starts in May. The United States Tennis Association said it has not yet made a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players in this year’s US Open, which starts on August 29.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to multiple decisions in international sports to exclude Russian teams or cancel events scheduled in Russia. One of the most significant was a ban imposed by FIFA, the governing body of world football, barring it from international football events, including those associated with this year’s World Cup.

Last month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Russia’s appeal against FIFA’s suspension.

With coverage by The Times, Sportico, Reuters, AFP and dpa