Maddie Zimmer and Alia Marshall Compete for Team USA Northwestern Hockey Players Compete for Team USA Abroad
Junior Alia Marshall and sophomore Maddie Zimmer have had a busy year.
Last summer, the Northwestern hockey duo was named after Team USA. In November, the midfielders won the NCAA Championship play for the Wildcats. In January, they played for Team USA in the Pan American Cups in Chile. And to conclude their first year in the women’s national team, they competed against other international superpowers in Europe in June.
“This has been such a crazy year,” Marshall said. “To be honest, I was quite nervous. There really is no offseason now when it comes to hockey.”
Marshall and Zimmer were instrumental in securing NU’s first national championship in November 2021. Each scored one goal in the Cats’ 2-0 win against Liberty in the NCAA Finals. But off the field at Evanston, the pair have found their footing for the past year by competing for Team USA.
In June 2021, Marshall and Zimmer were among a group sent to Pennsylvania to try out for Team USA and shortly after they were named to the team.
With college hockey in the fall, their international schedule didn’t kick in until January. Marshall and Zimmer traveled to Santiago, Chile, for the Pan American Cups, where they competed against teams from America from January 19-30. Team USA finished fourth in the event.
For Zimmer and Marshall, the game meant missing Winter Quarter for about a month. Zimmer said she had to adjust her schedule because of the event and worked with her academic counselor to find classes that were primarily asynchronous and online.
Marshall also missed Spring Quarter’s first month of competing for the U-21 team in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in South Africa. Marshall said she struggled with Wi-Fi in South Africa, making it impossible to attend live lectures. During both quarters, Marshall said her professors, classmates and TAs understood the unique circumstances and adapted.
“My professors were champions about it,” Marshall said. “Everyone is well versed in Zoom and online classes, so they were helpful in making sure I had access to everything.”
Just after school ended in June, Marshall and Zimmer traveled to Europe to wrap up the FIH Hockey Pro League competition of the year. It was a “packed” trip, Marshall said, including eight games in 16 days.
Team USA struggled against competition in Europe, losing seven of its eight games. With a younger, less experienced team, Zimmer said Pro League games often involve “a lot of learning” for American players. The program’s lone win against China was “really exciting,” Zimmer said.
“We scraped together a few goals, fought hard to the end and came out on top,” said Zimmer. “We definitely want to have more of those kinds of results. It’s a very good feeling. We are now moving into an exciting place – a lot of potential.”
Marshall said she enjoys spending time in the European hockey environment because the sport is bigger there than in the US. The stands were packed, reporters and fans took pictures and the games felt “very important there,” she said.
Most of the trip was spent training or playing games, Marshall said, but she and Zimmer were able to explore Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on a day off. Marshall said they visited, walked and shopped the city’s iconic Cube Houses.
The end of the FIH Hockey Pro League concluded Marshall and Zimmer’s first season for Team USA. Over the past year, Marshall said, she’s learned how different international hockey is from the college game. She enjoyed competing against international teams and discovering where to grow as a player, she said.
Zimmer said she appreciated being able to share both her NOW and international experiences with Marshall since June of last year.
“It’s nice to have someone I can talk to here or there about different things (like) how we all deal with schoolwork,” Zimmer said. “We are not alone. Even though there are other students (in Team USA), it’s nice to have someone like Alia who is there for you on the field, off the field, at Northwestern (and) on tour.”
