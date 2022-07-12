Adidas pairs Victorinox with a sharp-looking sneaker collaboration

Fresh off the much-celebrated collaboration with Gucci, there’s no stopping the folks at Adidas who just announced a slightly left-wing link to Victorinox. The two brands have come together to celebrate the enduring appeal and versatility of the iconic Swiss Army Knife, with a special edition tool and a matching pair of EQT Support 93 sneakers.

While the Swiss may be best known for their passion for timepieces and chocolate, the Swiss Army Knife has a history dating back to the late 1800s and was as common to carry as your wallet and keys right through to the last few decades. . Renowned for its impressive functionality and efficiency, Adidas has adopted a similar ethos to the EQT Support 93 sneakers, which are designed to handle whatever you need.

With a mesh and red suede leather upper, you’ll find both Adidas and Victorinox branding on the tongues of the shoes, as well as symbolized on the outer heel. The collaborative EQT Support 93 sneakers are secured with a practical targeted elastic lace, locked in place thanks to a spring buckle.

RELATED: The adidas x Gucci collection has arrived in Sydney with a table tennis pop-up

In keeping with the instantly recognizable shade of red for which the Swiss Army Knife is famous, the sneakers are predominantly red, with a brown toe cap and a semi-translucent midsole. The super rugged EVA outsole is made to keep you upright no matter how slippery the conditions.

It’s an unexpected collaboration between Adidas and Victorinox, but one that’s well thought out and looks great too. Arriving at a suggested retail price of $250, pick up the sneakers and a special edition Swiss Army Knife, as well as a leather sheath for the knife and a dust bag for the shoes.