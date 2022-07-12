NIU football mini-plans now on sale





DEKALB, ill. Three game mini subscriptions for the 2022 Northern Illinois University football season are now on sale at NIUHuskies.com. A few mini-plan options are available this season with the All-Saturday Plan including tickets to each of NIU’s Saturday games, while the All-Weekday Plan includes the 2022 season opener and two MACtion games in November. The All-Saturday Plan, available for $90 with an order fee of $5, offers reserved tickets on the west side for matchups with Vanderbilt (September 17), Toledo at Homecoming (October 8) and Akron (November 26). To order the All-Saturday Plan, CLICK HERE† NIU’s Thursday night season opener against Eastern Illinois (September 1) is included in the All-Weekday Plan, along with MACtion matchup with Central Michigan (November 2) and Miami (November 16). The All-Weekday Plan is available for just $78, with a $5 order fee, for reserved seats on the west side. To order the All-Weekday Plan, CLICK HERE† Full season tickets for the NIU 2022 football and volleyball seasons are also now on sale. Season tickets offer the best value for money, with football tickets starting at $15 per ticket with the Huskie Plan; watch every Huskie Volleyball home game for just $35. At Huskie Stadium, a reserved seat subscription in Section C, D or E (aged 35) costs just $162 for a great seat to all six home games. General admission tickets (East Side) are $97. Discounts on West Side reserved tickets are available for seniors (62+), members of the Varsity Club and NIU Alumni Association, young alumni (graduated within the past five years), and DeKalb County residents , as well as NIU teachers and staff. Premium seating options, including NEW chairs on the volleyball court, are also available. To buy season tickets at any time, CLICK HERE or call 815-753-PACK (7225) Monday through Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://niuhuskies.com/news/2022/7/11/niu-football-mini-plans-on-sale-now.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos