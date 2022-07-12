Legendary India Wicket-keeper on Virat Kohli





Waiting for Virat Kohlic getting back into shape has gotten longer just when there was some hope. Kohli suffered a manger strain on Tuesday before the first One Day International between India and England at The Oval, leaving him out of the series opener. The prevailing view is that ODI cricket is the perfect format for Kohli to regain his points scoring form as there will be no pressure and he can take his time. At the moment, however, we have to wait for the second and third ODI on Thursday and Sunday. Syed Kirmani Wants Virat Kohli To Play Domestic Cricket Given that Kohli chose not to play in the ODI series against the West Indies, it will be quite concerning if he struggles to get going against England. Even if India’s captain Rohit Sharma may have backed Kohli, the team’s management is probably aware of the risks involved in starting a misshapen batter when young and effective batsmen are ready. Former India wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani thinks it might not be a bad idea for Virat Kohli to get back to playing some cricket at home, scoring some runs and regaining some confidence if he can’t get out of his slump soon. The same was brought up by Venkatesh Prasad, and Kirmani said afterwards that there was no reason why selectors couldn’t have a “difficult conversation” with Kohli about his status in the squad. “Obviously there is so much competition in this current era. If you don’t perform for a few turns, no matter how experienced you are, the selection committee will take a phone call and say, ‘That’s it. Go back to domestic cricket, get back in shape and then we’ll see if we can fit you back into the Indian team.” Don’t see why that can’t apply to Virat Kohli,” Kirmani told India Today that. Like Junior, seniors sometimes need the same support: Amit Mishra Amit Mishra, a former spinner from India who has played with and under Kohli, believes the former captain should stay close as he is still a key member of the squad and will play an important role in the T20 World Cup, which starts in October. “We can say that he is not in form at the moment, but he has built such a reputation, achieved so much and won so many matches that it is important to support him. As a player, he is a match winner and has always managed in difficult circumstances geared up for the occasion. Like juniors, seniors also sometimes need the same support. So keep that confidence and make sure he doesn’t lose that confidence.” said Misra. Also read: IND vs ENG: If you value possession, take it easy: Graeme Swann’s advice for fans regarding Virat Kohli

