Louisville Football took a major recruiting win on Monday night with the deployment of Madden Sankerone of the best offensive lines in the 2023 class.

Sanker, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound rising senior from Douglasville, Georgia, announced his pledge to the Cardinals at a ceremony at South Paulding High School. The Under Armor All-American is the fourth four-star prospect and 12th overall to join Louisville’s 2023 class of commits.

Sanker is the number 4 interior offensive lineman on 247Sports’ Composite Ranking of the Class 2023but primarily drafted in tackle for South Paulding as a junior. With a composite score of 0.9502 on 247Sports, he is the top striker to have committed to Louisville since the inception of the recruiting database andone of the cardinals’ 10 highest-rated pledges ever across all positions.

Sanker chose U of L over four other finalists, including Arkansas, Georgia, Miami and Michigan State, all of whom he visited during the month of June. A few clues, however, indicated that Sanker’s recruitment took some time.

Multiple experts from 247Sport†On3and rivals predicted that Sanker would choose Louisville as early as June 20, just days after the offensive lineman was one of 18 prospects who traveled to the 502 for an official visit that included dinner in an airplane hangar and a luxury car photo shoot at Cardinal Stadium.

Sanker too went to Twitter in late June, to become all the rage, U of L commits Luke Burgess and Jordan Church when the three-star linemen kept their promises. Then Monday morning, Louisville offensive line coach Nic Cardwell dropped a not-so-subtle hint about Sanker’s impending decision with a tweet with NFL Hall of Famer John Madden.

“Better pre-order guys!!” wrote the coach.

Sanker was joined in mid-June by several players who will rely on his abilities in the trenches, including top-10 quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson and Rueben Owens, the No. 1 falling back in the 2023 class per 247Sports’ compiled rankings. After the lineman announced he would be joining both of them in the Cardinals’ 2023 class, Clarkson tweeted, “OMG Madden Sanker finna be blockin for me.”

What does OL Madden Sanker bring to Louisville football?

Louisville will lose at least four offensive linemen to graduate after the 2022-23 season, meaning Sanker could have early opportunities to earn playing time upon arrival on campus.

It also illustrates why capturing a commitment from someone of his stature was paramount to head coach Scott Satterfield and the company as the backbone of a dynamic recruiting class.

In Sanker, U or L’s attack of the future gets a towering but mobile lineman who can 325 pound pump sets on bench press and has the speed to punish second level defenders. He also has won back-to-back GHSA wrestling state championships in the 6A-285 weight class and is a member of the South Paulding field team.

According to MaxPreps.comthe Panthers averaged 6.3 yards per rush en route to 2,378 yards and 36 touchdowns on the ground during Sanker’s junior season.The Offensive Lineman’s Highlights from Last Fall features multiples games where he cuts the defender opposite him in the line of scrimmage and then bulldozes a linebacker more than 5 yards downfield.

If Sanker can hold that against defenses the size and speed of Division I, Owen could find plenty of running space for years to come.

Sanker’s bet rejuvenates Louisville’s momentum on the hiring path after a quiet few weeks to start July. Over the weekend, the Cardinals missed Koby Keenum, a three-star offensive lineman who accompanied Sanker on his official visit to U of L in June, but ultimately chose rival Kentucky.

Louisville was one of the first schools to expand Sanker’s scholarship offer in October 2020. Before his promise Monday night, the Cardinals’ 2023 class rose to number 24 247Sports National Classification†

