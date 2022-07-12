Son of Tracy Austin hopes for a tennis career

NEWPORT The son of tennis royalty tries to find his own name in the game.

Brandon Holt, whose mother is 1992 International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Tracy Austinwon an Infosys Hall of Fame Open qualifier over the weekend, before failing to make it to the main draw on Monday.

The 24-year-old is battling a hand injury that kept him out of the game for eight months, but he is slowly learning what it takes to compete at the highest level.

You need hunger, or a love of tennis or both, probably, said Holt, who is number 332 in the world. I don’t feel like I have to sacrifice too much because I play tennis like a job. But I’m very happy to play here and everyone has a reason why they are here.

Tracy Austin was the youngest person to win the US Open in 1979

Austin was the world No. 1 with 335 race wins and 30 career titles. In 1979, at 16 years and 9 months, she became the youngest person to win the US Open when she defeated Chris Evert in straight sets. Two years later, she won the tournament again.

This marked Holt’s second trip to the Hall of Fame after watching Lindsay Davenport be inducted in 2014. On weekends, he walked through the museum with his father. Tracy will arrive on Tuesday, he said, and came across a dress his mother wore to a competition when she was a teenager.

It was cool to see her dress so small, said Holt, who looks a lot like his mom. We went there and checked and walked all over the place. I hadn’t done it in years that year.

Holt was born in 1998, four years after Austin retired from professional tennis and six years after she took her place among the team’s greats in Newport. He said he was never pushed into tennis, but naturally drawn to it.

I have an older brother and a younger brother, and we all played sports, he said. I played baseball and that was the last sport I stopped, other than tennis. But I played everything football, basketball, baseball, tennis.

Holt said he didn’t take tennis very seriously until he reached high school and eventually went on to play for the University of Southern California. When his collegiate career ended in the spring of 2020, he turned professional at the height of the COVID pandemic.

Then he injured his hand, so he’s basically just starting his professional career.

I have a very busy hard court swing planned at the moment, said Holt, who dropped a 6-1, 6-3 decision against British Liam Broady on Monday. Honestly, I’m just happy to be healthy.

Holt says he feels no pressure despite being the son of a Hall of Famer.

I don’t know anything else, he said. I grew up with that all my life. I don’t know what it would be like not to have that, so I don’t feel that much pressure. Maybe people think I should, but I don’t.

PeterGojowczyk cut first

When the main draw started on Monday, German veteran Peter Gojowczyk was the first to hit his ticket in the round of 16 with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Ugo Humbert at Stadium Court.

Gojowczyk makes his third appearance at Newport and has enjoyed success, reaching the semi-finals here in 2017 and progressing to the quarter-finals a year ago. The 32-year-old enjoys himself not only on the field, but also off it.

I feel comfortable here. I like it here. The city is beautiful, he said. You can walk to the harbour. It is also good for us players to have short distances. It’s fun.

So what does Gojowczyk like to eat most when he’s in a beach town?

A lobster roll, he said. There are so many good restaurants in the harbor. You can choose what you want.

A fan of Newport

American Steve Johnson turned pro in 2012 and has only missed this event twice in his career, including one of his four career titles in 2018. Why does he keep coming back? Because it is different from many of the tournaments on the ATP Tour.

“I feel like I’ve seen a lot of Newport and I’m enjoying it. That’s why I’m coming here,” said Johnson, who attended Newport Gulls’ game Monday night after his straight-set win over Stefan Kozlov. “It’s the week after a Slam. The stress and anxiety is always elevated at a Slam. You come here and it’s a quiet event.

“I can walk to the courts. I can walk to dinner. I don’t get in a car for a week, which is great. It’s just an interesting dynamic and I always enjoy coming here. If it works out and you’re healthy, it’s a location I think I can do well, so that’s why I’m coming back.”

Eyes on Jason Kubler

One player to keep an eye on this week is Jason Kubler. While his current world ranking of No. 102 will hardly make you spin, the Aussie was making a run for the round of 16 at Wimbledon after making his way through qualifying.

I certainly played well, he said. Mentally it was the biggest step I’ve made in recent months just in terms of consistency on the pitch and how I handle my emotions. It was a bit of riding the wave. I played a certain way, and then I kept taking the opportunity.

In the first round on Monday, he kept up the momentum with a 6-2, 6-3 decision over compatriot Jordan Thompson. Kubler, 29, has never won an ATP-level tournament. If he wants to keep the Van Alen Cup on Sunday, he has to beat the ninth and leader Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada in the next round.

In all my matches I play to get those opportunities, he said. If I can play well in the big moments of the game, I will. If I get a chance, I’ll try to grab it with both hands.

Querry-Murray matches all the talk

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the buzz will be around the first round match between American Sam Querrey and three-time Grand Slam singles champion Andy Murray.

Murray, 35, is making his first appearance in Newport since 2006, when he was 19 and two years into his professional career. Since then, the sure-fire Hall of Famer has taken the world’s No. 1 ranking, winning Wimbledon twice, the US Open once and garnering a pair of Olympic gold medals.

His current world ranking is No. 52, and he is placed No. 6 in the 28-player field.

Querrey is hardly a stranger to Newport, making his eighth appearance. His best performance was in 2009 when he lost to fellow countryman Rajeev Ram in the final. The 34-year-old Californian is number 252 in the world.

Tuesday’s match will be the second between Murray and Querrey at the Newport Casino. Murray recorded a 7-5, 6-2 win over then-rookie Querrey in 2006.

New options for fans

What’s new this year at the Hall of Fame Open? For starters, the way to access the Newport Casino. The main entrance has been moved from its traditional spot on Bellevue Avenue to Memorial Boulevard.

Once inside, fans are greeted by a trio of gaming booths, where they can test the speed of their serve, work on their golf chips or perfect their tennis forehand. This is also where visitors can grab a bite to eat as vendors and picnic tables line the walk to the courts.

The historic Horseshoe Court, located to the front of the property, has been transformed into an outdoor lounge, with sofas and bean bags, as well as cornhole boards to pass the time between matches.

“The visitor experience has been reinvented and enhanced with an all-new interactive Fan Zone on Memorial Boulevard and much more to do and see on the property,” said Tournament Director Brewer Rowe. “This week’s Hall of Fame is a great place to celebrate the day and enjoy world-class tennis and more.”

Hewitt to the hall

On Saturday night, two-time Grand Slam singles champion Lleyton Hewitt will take his place among the greats when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame. Kubler, a Brisbane native, said Hewitt carried the tennis torch for the country for years.

Growing up, he was the one on TV. He really was our man, Kubler said. He was number 1 for 80-something weeks. During his time, I don’t think we really had anyone else on that level. He piloted the ship for us. I don’t think there are too many players who had something similar to what he had.

The two got to know each other personally during Davis Cup games, when Kubler was a member of the team and Hewitt captained.

There’s a little more chatter now when I see him. I’m not that nervous when I see him, Kubler said. It was great to watch him growing up, but even more so to ask for advice or even to see him talk about his experiences. I feel I’m getting better just being around him.

MONDAY RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES

Qualification

Liam Broady (2), Great Britain, def. Brandon Holt, United States, 6-1, 6-3. William Blumberg, United States, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Mitchell Krueger (3), United States, def. Gage Brymer, United States, 6-1, 6-4. Christopher Eubanks (4), United States, def. Mirza Basic (8), Bosnia and Herzegovina, 7-6, 7-5.

Men’s singles

Round of 32

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 7-5, 6-4. Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

MEN’S DOUBLE GAME

Round of 16