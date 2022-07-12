NHL Free Agency: Deslauriers Most Likely Not Returning to Minnesota Wild





It’s the most hectic, chaotic, terrifying time of year in the NHL calendar: the days between draft and free choice. Everyone is glued to their phone; notifications turned on for just about every credible source tweets, and with every inch of movement toward a transaction, we’re all getting extremely excited at any possibility of it happening. Well, for the capped Minnesota Wild, there may not be as much as last summer as they tried to restructure their entire blue line and add some offensive depth to the front. And after goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury had already signed a two-year contract and free agent defender Jake Middleton was limited to three more years, the Wilds don’t have much left on their to-do list. One thing they wanted to check off, but couldn’t, is to redraw the fourth liner Nicolas Deslauriers grind before hitting the open market. But according to some reports, they won’t be able to do that. During Monday delivery of 32 thoughts podcastElliotte Friedman made it pretty clear that Deslauriers will be available for all teams to sign him on Wednesday and that it most likely won’t be the Wild. The one thing Bill Guerin did say to me in a conversation I had with him on design is, if we could fit in him, we’d have drawn him already. So he’s going to get paid, Friedman said on the podcast. The Wild has just over $1.4 million in projected cap space and has yet to fill at least one spot on the list to have a regular roster of 21 players (one additional skater). That will hopefully be top contender Marco Rossi and his $863,333 cap hit, so in reality, if they wanted to bring Deslauriers back they would have to sacrifice key development for one of their best prospects in decades, and that just doesn’t fit with management what a good thing! Also headed for free agency this Wednesday is veteran depth striker and local lad Nick Bjugstad; defender Jordie Benn; and other AHL deep players such as Kyle Rau, Brandon Baddock, Nolan Stevens, Dominic Turgeon, Jon Lizotte and Zane McIntyre. I wouldn’t be completely shocked if the Wild decided to re-contract some of those minor league players to supplement an AHL Iowa team that should have some interesting prospects, but we’ll see. It all comes to fruition when the doors of free agency open on Wednesday at 11:00 AM CT.

