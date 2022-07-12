Best Nigerian Table Tennis Players of All Time with Quadri Aruna, Toriola, Atanda





Some of the best sports men and women from Nigeria have come from table tennis with names like Aruna QuadricSegun Toriola, Olajide Omotayo and Offiong Edem just to name a few. But who have been the best and greatest players who have played the game of table game in Nigeria? Here is a list of five (5) of the greatest Nigerian table tennis players. ALSO READ

5. Olufunke Oshonaike

While many think she should retire as she is way past her past, Olufunke Oshonaike remains one of Nigeria’s best, currently ranked at number 3. Born in Lagos, Oshonaike started out in the trenches of Somolu and became an Olympic Games veteran after representing Nigeria and Africa on the global flagship show seven (7) times. Oshonaike has seven (7) gold medals, six (6) silver medals and four (4) medals to her name, all from the All African Games. 4. Bose Kaffo

At number four comes another Lagos-born star, Bose Kaffo, who may not be a household name to many. Kaffo is a five-time Olympiad tied to the golden lady herself, Mary Onyali, of Athletics. Kaffo is a multiple champion of the All-African Games, with seven (7) gold medals to her illustrious name from 1987 to 2008. She is also a mixed doubles champion with another legendary player, Atanda Musa. 3. According to Toriola

Segun Toriola, born 48 years ago in Ilorin Kwara state, is one of the best who has played the game not only from Nigeria but also from Africa. Since 1995, he has dominated the table tennis scene in the country and also remained a dominant force on the continent. The former Nigerian and African No. 1 (on several occasions) remains one of Nigeria’s most decorated in the game. He is also one of only two to have competed in the Olympics seven times. 2. Aruna Quadric

One of the names on this list that needs little or no introduction given its current position in the game in Nigeria, Africa and the world. As Toriola, who used to be his partner in men’s doubles, Quadri Aruna is the current darling of table tennis in Nigeria and Africa. Aruna, currently ranked number 11 in the world, peaked at number 10 in May, becoming the first and only Africa to ever reach the global top 10. Aruna is also an Olympic quarterfinalist and has set several records, including being the only African to reach the final four of the WTT Star Contender in Doha, Qatar. 1. Atanda Musa

Before the duo Aruna and Toriola, Atanda Musa was the biggest shining light in the country’s table tennis world. At the age of 62 (now), Atanda is considered to be one of the greatest (if not the greatest) table tennis stars from Nigeria. He remains one of the most decorated players ever, with multiple Commonwealth gold medals in singles and mixed doubles. He is also a ten-time African singles champion, peaking at number 20 in the world during his prime. Another worthy mention is Kasali Lasisi, the former National, African and Commonwealth champion. Lasisi began his journey in 1965 before retiring from the game in 1981. He is also the former captain of the national team. In women’s singles, Offiong Edem, the current number 2 and number one Fatimo Bello, are the ladies who are currently holding out. Who have we missed but deserve a worthy mention?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulse.ng/sports/sports-gist/best-nigerian-table-tennis-players-of-all-time/fwmw4fm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos