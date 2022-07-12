Will special teams remain a force?





The Seahawks are also expecting big special team contributions from this year’s nine-player draft class, adding several free agency players who should help at that stage of the game, including linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and cornerback Justin Coleman.

Despite doing well in special teams last season, the Seahawks know they can still be better in a few elements of that phase of the game. For starters, kicker Jason Myers will try to bounce back after a slightly underpowered 2021 season. After a perfect 24 for 24 on field goals in 2020, including a franchise record 61 yarder, Myers missed six times last season, 17 for 23, although his extra 93.6 points percentage was the best of his career. Although it was a mildly bad year for Myers, Carroll expressed nothing but optimism that his kicker would get back on track, and sure enough, after four misses in the first seven weeks of the season, Myers finished strong and made eight of his last nine field goals in the last five games and 15 additional points in a row to close out the year.

The Seahawks will also look to get more out of their return leg in 2022, having seen solid, if not spectacular, contributions in that area last season. One player Carroll has named competing for those roles is receiver Dee Eskridge, who was unable to get fully involved as a rookie due to injuries. The Seahawks have also added other players who could compete for recurring roles in the draft, and know that they also have strong options in players who have played those roles, such as Dallas, Homer and Freddie Swain.

