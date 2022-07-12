TO VOTE! Should Kohli be dropped from the T20 WC team?





IMAGE: Virat Kohli’s poor performance in international cricket has raised questions about his selection for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Will Virat Kohli be one of the Indian cricketers selected for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November? A few months ago, this question seemed like heresy. After all, we are talking about a batter who has redefined the art of batsmanship over the past decade. After his poor run in IPL 2022 – where he scored 341 runs with an unKohli average of 22.73 and an unVirat strike rate of 115.99 – followed by scores of 1 and 11 in the two Twenty20s he won on Saturday and Sunday. England, calls for his ouster from the Twenty20 side of India have grown louder. Among those hoping for Kohli’s departure from the Indian T20I squad is the well-known voice of former England captain Michael Vaughan. “There will be big question marks about Virat next time he plays T20 cricket if these players continue to produce the magic when they come to the side,” said Vaughan. cricbuzzspeaking probably of batters like Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda. Earlier, Vaughan had said Kohli would be better off with a… three month sabbatical and ‘sit on a beach’. Both Kapil Dev and Ajay Jadeja have been asking in recent days why Kohli cannot be dropped from the playing eleven. Jadeja said he would not choose Kohli in his T20I team. ‘I find these statements funny. You should look at the records of those people who make such comments,” says Virat’s youth coach Rajkumar Sharma† “You are talking about the T20 format where Virat’s average is 50 plus and his pass rate is 140,” Sharma told ANI. “He has these records in almost 99 games and not just 5 games. If you get the feeling after the failure of IPL that Virat should not be included in the World T20 roster,” argued Sharma, “I don’t think these people have done their homework well.” Do you think Virat Kohli should be dropped from the Indian World Cup T20 team? Take this poll and let us know!

