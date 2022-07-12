Lindy’s Magazine looks at Iowa’s top five NFL Draft prospects





It’s July and college football season is upon us. For fans, media and other people who follow college football closely, the summer months are spent preparing for the season, meaning college football season preview magazines are a popular purchase at retail stores across the United States. One of the best preview magazines is Lindy’s, which takes a look at every team going into the season, along with analysis, incoming recruits, and much more. Another feature of Lindy’s magazine is that NFL Draft experts look at each team’s best NFL Draft prospects. NFL Draft Bible’s Ric Serritella stated in Lindy’s that the top-five draft-eligible 2023 NFL Draft prospects for the Hawkeyes this fall are cornerback Riley Mosslinebacker Jack Campbelltight ending Sam LaPortadefensive lineman Lukas Van Nessand linebacker Jestin Jacobs† Moss, the 2021 Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, decided to return to Iowa for his fifth year after hesitating between going to the 2022 NFL Draft or staying in school for another year. Moss appeared to be leaning to get away, but then decided it was best for him to come back for another lap. Campbell also made the decision to return to Iowa for another year, but his choice seemed to return sooner than Moss’s. Campbell was second in the Big Ten in tackles last season with 143 and was named the Hawkeyes’ defensive MVP last season. LaPorta is expected to have another big year for the Hawkeyes at the end. LaPorta was the lead receiver for the Hawkeyes a year ago and will again top the list for the Hawkeyes. LaPorta had a strong season in 2022, but arguably his most impressive performance was in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, where he had seven receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Wildcats. laPorta, Luke Lacheyand inbound transfer Steven Stilianos will lead a tight end space in Iowa that will likely be the x factor for this offense in Iowa along with the quarterback game. Van Ness was one of the breakthrough starts for the Hawkeyes a year ago. The Barrington, Illinois native came on the scene as a freshman in the red shirt, producing for the Hawkeyes in defensive tackle. Van Ness tied for most sacks on the team with seven despite playing nearly half as many snaps as the starters. Iowa could use it on the outskirts or inland this fall and it will be a key weapon for the Hawkeyes. Rounding out the list is linebacker Jestin Jacobs† The former four-star recruit is considered the LEO linebacker for Iowa when the Hawkeyes decide to go for the 4-3 look. That said, it will be interesting how much Iowa uses that front this season with the uncertainty at the CASH, even though Jacobs has the athleticism and frame that you often don’t see in a linebacker. This is going to be a big year for him in terms of consistency, but he has all the athletic and physical qualities you want in an NFL linebacker. You can get a month of premium HawkeyeInsider VIP access for $1 for the first month or one annual membership for 30% discount† Take advantage now and be the first to know all about football, basketball and recruiting in Iowa! click here

