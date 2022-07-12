Sports
I don’t think I need the tennis Roger Federer sees after working out after missing Wimbledon
Roger Federer has spoken about life after the sport and hinted that he will be happy when he retires without playing tennis, after being out for more than 12 months with a knee injury.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion dropped out of the top 1,000 players in the ATP rankings for the first time since 1997, after missing Wimbledon this year.
In an interview with Algemeen Dagblad, he said he will be ready to retire when the time comes.
He said: I’m a winners fan, but if you’re not competitive anymore, you better quit. I don’t think I need the tennis. I’m happy about the little things, like when my son does something right and when my daughter comes home with a good grade.
Tennis is part of, but not all of, my identity. I want to be and remain successful, and put a lot of energy into business – sometimes giving more than I should, but that can also be done outside of sports. I know a professional career can’t last forever and that’s okay.”
The Swiss superstar admits watching this year’s Championships at the All England Club as a spectator was strange, but has gained a greater sense of freedom by not sticking to a grueling touring schedule.
It feels very strange to me not to play Wimbledon this year and see it on TV as I have been there every time since 1998.
But I’ve been on the road for so long that it was also nice to experience a little more peace and to be in one place more often, which already happened due to the coronavirus. It gave me the opportunity to selectively sort out my travels and give back. Many friends always came to see me, now I could turn it around.
‘Nadal and Djokovic would not be at this level without Federer’ – Wilander
The tennis route was sometimes exaggerated, especially because that also had to be arranged for the children.
It’s nice to get away from it all now, and for them too, even though they miss traveling. We have friends all over the world and have developed routines for them too. We haven’t seen our friends in New York and Melbourne in a few years.
But I can honestly say that I am very happy at home. And that it is a great advantage that I can now make an appointment for a Tuesday morning in three weeks. And that I can actually do it without reality catching up with me.
Sometimes we miss traveling the world, and of course I miss sports, but also feel: life at home in a, say, normal way is good too.
The 40-year-old could return to action in September at the Laver Cup and a month later at the Swiss Indoors in Basel.
However, it seems unlikely that Federer will reach the stratospheric heights from the start of his career.
