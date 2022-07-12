The Philadelphia Flyers Bet on a Winning Culture They Don’t Have

At some point in the past six months, most of us have probably thought it.

How on earth do they think they’re going to pull this off?

On January 26, a day after the Flyers lost their 13th game in a row (in a series that started a few weeks after they lost 10 in a row), Chuck Fletcher and Dave Scott told everyone they were going to perform an aggressive retool in the off-season, allowing them to quickly return to something akin to a battle rather than potentially embarking on a lengthy rebuild. Those two words have been thrown around endlessly ever since, especially in the context of their own improbability of success.

The questions were many and largely legitimate: How are they going to do this? With this list? With that cap situation? Anyone dealing with injuries? Missing some key concept picks? Without high-end prospects? And a GM who may or may not be really good?

Personally, I’ve had most of those questions ever. I listened to those in power who blamed the circumstances and injuries and understood that these were legitimate excuses, while still not believing that those problems themselves were almost enough to fully explain the mess we saw last season.

Still, maybe it wasn’t until Friday for Tony DeAngelo that I really clicked why and how the Flyers believe this is going to work. There is a certain type of team that can successfully make such a move, and the Flyers believe they are that type of team.

Let’s put aside the question of what DeAngelo is on the ice. If you’ve let me guess, he’s anywhere near an acceptable number 4 defender in an NHL team area, a man who clearly has offensive talent from the blue line, but whose flaws in his own third of the ice cause him to bring a lot of it to give back . BSH Radios Charlie OConnor has a good overview of him as a player at The Athletic. Additionally, here is a tweet and accompanying chart from Corey Sznajder, a Hurricanes fan who and this is no exaggeration watches hockey more than anyone else on the planetwhich should give you a quick idea of ​​what kind of player he is:

Carolina had a good system for getting the most out of DeAngelo’s attack. Slavin did most of the work on retrieving pucks and on the boards, keeping Tony in the game. Basically a way to protect him so he can focus on the attack while playing the highest pair. pic.twitter.com/kP1eeTj1ZQ Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine) July 8, 2022

Apparently the Flyers think he’s got more up his sleeve than I do. Maybe they are right. But not the point for now.

Of course, in the time since he became a legit design prospect, DeAngelo has probably become even more famous for the off-ice controversy than for what he’s done during games himself. In his concept year he was… Eight games suspended for racist remarks against a teammate† After a year at AHL Syracuse and two years after the Lightning drafted him in the first round, Tampa (an organization that doesn’t look like an organization that would give up a talented young player just for ice reasons) split him to Arizona for a single second. round choice, and there were also talk about posture problems on the way out there† After that season in Arizona (including a suspension for abuse of an umpire on the icesomething else that also happened to him in his juniors), he was again shared by the Coyotes to New York, where a few seasons of ups and downs related to discipline were famously capped by him and teammate Alexandar Georgiev getting involved in a fight after a loss in early 2021. Shortly after, he was waived and bought out by the Rangers the following summer.

This is all important background for a team trying to turn around a situation that has clearly gone south lately. Whatever one may think of him as a player or as a person*, the big question here concerns him as a teammate, as it is clear that DeAngelo has caused problems in several locker rooms before, just 18 months ago. When you bring that man in, you know for sure that those troubles won’t follow him your Dressing room.

* This background says nothing about DeAngelos’ unabashed and outrageous political leanings that have caused him to face some public backlash before. Because while those beliefs that include: Election Conspiracy Theory 2020 and COVID denial, among other things, are bad for much of the fan base (including full disclosure, to me), and while any fan is well within their rights not to like them and not want to advocate for them having those beliefs and/ or loudly using his platform to express them, that’s not really the point here. DeAngelo is certainly not alone among NHL and hockey players with those kinds of beliefs, and they probably aren’t the source of much, if any, friction he creates between the teams he’s been on.

Thus, the case that DeAngelo, who turns 27 in October, has left behind any perceived and/or actual postural problems, rests largely on last season, when he played with the Carolina Hurricanes† Your assessment of him as a hockey player at the time (and throughout all of this) may vary, but there were no major character issues with him reported last year, and it sounds like he was generally liked by the people in that locker room at the United States. Hurricanes. Which, as a fan of the team that now employs him, feels like good news.

Still, there’s one crucial detail that seems important to note about those Hurricanes, especially when compared to the Rangers and Coyotes teams he was on, that probably explains to some degree why a guy who seems to have those issues had no problems on some of his stops in the past there:

They won hockey games. Many of them.

Prior to joining Carolina, DeAngelos had spent NHL time with a Coyotes team that has toiled helplessly for the entire past decade, and a Rangers team that spent most of its time there doing some remodeling. Those weren’t good hockey teams. Carolina hurricanes? They are quite a good hockey team. They were very good before DeAngelo got there, they were very good when he was there, and in all likelihood they will be very good again when he’s gone. So it goes if you have a smart front office that builds a good schedule and hire a coach who gets the most out of that schedule.

All this is to say that it is not impossible that a team can have DeAngelo on it and be good, even be a legitimate Cup contender. It’s to say that a great way to not worry about talented players with attitude problems popping up is to reliably win more games than you lose. Tony DeAngelo isn’t the first talented athlete to have rubbed his teammates the wrong way before, and history has told us time and again, in many different sports, that such guys find the volume knob a lot quicker when the team loses out. †Here’s another local example.) It’s much, much less likely that a man is going to cause trouble and rock the boat when his team wins two of the three games it plays.

Winning cures everything. It really is that simple. And teams that win a lot of matches have a lot more leeway to bring a guy with attitude questions into their team.

And here we come back to Tony DeAngelos’ new team, the Philadelphia Flyers.

In case you’re new here, the Flyers don’t win many games. Last season, only one team less won in the NHL. They’ve been a legitimately really good team in probably one of the last 10 seasons which is a 2019-20 season that feels more and more like it happened 20 years ago. That season was Chuck Fletcher’s first full season leading the team, and was the season following his first full outdoor season (and his most successful to date) in Philadelphia.

And maybe Fletchers mentally set that team up as his anchor point for what this group should be, or maybe he just has a lot of confidence in the lineup of guys he’s amassed, or maybe he just has a feeling deep in his bones that he feels every time he walks into the office that he can’t quite explain, or maybe this is beyond him and he’s driven by people like Scott, or Paul Holmgren, or Bobby Clarke, who all clearly have something to say about how this team works.

But whatever the underlying force behind it, here’s what’s clear: The Flyers think they have a winning culture.

They think they are a team that wins.

On a micro level, this helps explain a move like the DeAngelo acquisition. You can see him have a pretty good season like he had in Carolina, on a team that was outstanding, and think you can repeat that success here without worrying about his attitude…as long as you think you can just a Carolina team that has reached the second round four seasons in a row. A Carolina team that, as Corey’s tweet pointed out above, had the coaching, systems, and staff to put DeAngelo in position to succeed, all of which make it significantly less likely that he’s going to become a problem in the room. (The Flyers have all those things, right?)

However, step back and think about everything the Flyers have said they want to do and are starting to try since that January press conference. And think about all the questions you asked when it occurred to you that the Flyers really believe they are going to change this this year.

This is a team that has convinced themselves that if only a few things go right, they make some smart moves this off-season and they get better health during the season (which is definitely a big question mark right now) seems, but that’s not the point). They believe this despite having a group that finished with 61 points last season and no longer have the franchise legend who was also still the best player on that team.

Many different questions have haunted this franchise over the past year and a half, as fans and other observers wonder if the franchise has lost its way after Ed Snider, and whether it should return to Flyers Hockey, whatever that means in 2022. And while there are maybe to some degree conversations need to be had on those topics, they are usually things that no one would care about if the team were winning games. (Source: Early 2020, when nobody cared about these things because the team was winning games.) And the front office, because of its mistakes, seems to understand that.

So their solution is to just… convince themselves that they are a winning team, and act as one, regardless of whether they have earned the right to do so. And once they’ve done that, they can make moves like this, a move that only a winning team can get away with (and did this past season), because they think they’re an organization that has that winning culture and that too. will do. win unless something goes wrong outside their control.

Then of course you have to ask yourself: why do they think that?