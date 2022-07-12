About 1,000 people pay respect at Abe .’s funeral

Officials from Japan’s main ruling Liberal Democratic Party say about 1,000 people offered incense at former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s funeral Tuesday.

About 200 of them attended the service at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo.

Participants included Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, former Prime Minister Mori Yoshiro, Japan Business Federation president Tokura Masakazu and Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te.

LDP Vice President Aso Taro served as Deputy Prime Minister in the Abe government for a long time. He said in his eulogy that he and Abe have both thought deeply about what is good for Japan.

He said Abe helped make the country known internationally and described him as the greatest politician in post-war Japan.

He said Abe can proudly report on his achievements in heaven to his father Shintaro, a former foreign minister, and discuss politics with his grandfather, former Prime Minister Kishi Nobusuke.

Aso added: “I’ll be there sooner or later, so see you then.”

Abe’s wife Akie said it still feels like she’s dreaming. She said that she has been able to experience many things thanks to her husband. She added that her husband probably still had unfinished business, but the seeds he sown will definitely germinate.

Videos of Abe playing the piano while Akie sings, the couple playing table tennis and photos of them in their early years were shown at the venue.