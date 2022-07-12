Ben Roethlisberger tweets Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium name change ‘doesn’t seem right or real’





Count Ben Roethlisberger among those who may not be fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium’s new name. The Steelers announced Monday that the stadium, known as Heinz Field since it opened in 2001, has been renamed Acrisure Stadium. Roethlisberger, who played his entire 18-year career as the Steelers’ starting quarterback before retiring last January, took to Twitter to sound out for the name change, saying “it doesn’t seem right or real!” I can’t believe it, it doesn’t seem right or real! Home will always be Heinz Field! I will never forget the last game and all the great fans at FOREVER HEINZ! –Ben.#ForeverHeinz (Thanks to @ThompsonPhoto12 † @YinzerSzn for the beautiful pictures!) pic.twitter.com/BnYTDp9zEp BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) July 11, 2022 Roethlisberger, 40, ended his likely Hall of Fame career with two Super Bowl wins, Rookie of the Year honors and fifth most passing yards (64,088) in NFL history. The six-time Pro Bowler played 124 regular season games at Heinz Field and led the Steelers to a 93-21 ​​record in those games. Multiple other Steeler Nation members commented on the name change on social media, including: guard Kevin Dotson and former offensive lineman Trai Essex. Acrisure Stadium?!!! It will take a longgggggg time to get used to it. If ever.. Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) July 11, 2022 Steelers president Art Rooney II said earlier this year that he was “optimistic” that the stadium would keep its name, but Kraft Heinz did not extend its naming rights. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Heinz initially signed a 20-year deal for the naming rights to Heinz Field for $57 million in 2001 and extended it through the 2021 season. The terms of Acrisure’s 15-year naming agreement were not released Monday. Acrisure, which operates as a top 10 global insurance brokerage, has grown its revenue to more than $3.8 billion in just over eight years. Brooke Pryor of ESPN contributed to this report.

