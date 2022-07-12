Texas Tech to build $200 million soccer facility starting November





Texas Tech is committed to building one of the best facilities in college football, and Monday unveiled plans for a $200 million project to start in late November. The project includes the construction of a new four-story building on the south side that will enclose Jones AT&T Stadium and connect to an expanded Dustin R. Womble Football Center. Construction is expected to be completed in time for the 2024 football season. Texas Tech calls this the largest contiguous football complex in the country. This is a historic day as we announce our intentions to build what will be the premier football facility in the Big 12 Conference and nationally, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. This facility, when completed, will not be put in the back seat of any other school in the country. Texas Tech has not yet completed its $200 million fundraising effort, but the project is scheduled for groundbreaking immediately after the Red Raiders’ regular-season home finals against Oklahoma on November 26, pending Board of Regents approval. The south-facing building will feature an expanded hall and club level, coaching offices, home and visitor locker rooms and additional premium suites, as well as a new Double T scoreboard on top. The Womble Football Center will add a second floor for new team and position meeting spaces, as well as a multi-purpose walk-through space. What it was all about tonight is a game-changer, and not just conference-wise, said Texas Tech freshman coach Joey McGuire. This is a game-changer nationally. I have been to many places and seen many different facilities. We have the opportunity to be as good or better than anyone in the country, and I’m really excited about that. (Photo: Denny Medley / USA Today)

