Women’s Professional Hockey League Expands to Montreal

Montreal is finally getting its long-promised women’s pro hockey franchise, though the Premier Hockey Federation has curbed the addition of a second expansion team into its eighth season, the league announced Tuesday.

At the unveiling of the US-based, privately supported leagues seventh franchise and second in Canada, PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said it was in the best interest of the sport to take a slower approach to growth to ensure long-term stability. to ensure.

Sometimes there is a bit of energy and enthusiasm and urgency to add teams. But at the same time, you have to do it in a really thoughtful way and make sure you’re doing everything at the right time with the right people ahead, Carey told The Associated Press.

There has been a lot of evaluation, assessment and many conversations to get a better understanding of what the competition needs right now and what we need in the long term for a sustainable future, she added. And Montreal has been at the top there since day 1.

The yet-to-be-named Montreal franchise has been some 18 months in the making, and its launch has been delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PHF officials had also pledged in January to expand to a US location, without disclosing where.

Carey was hired in April and said she needed to become more familiar with the PHF before adding a second expansion team this year. As for the possibility of expanding next year, the former US hockey manager said, I have no qualms about committing to expansion in Season 9.

Women’s hockey returns to Montreal for the first time since Les Canadiennes played in the country’s second-largest city for 12 years before the Canadian Womens Hockey League shut down after the 2019 season.

The team will be based in the Verdun neighborhood of Montreal and will play home games at Center 21.02, which has a capacity of 2,500. The facility with two rinks is a high-performance center founded and run by former Canadian women’s national team coach Daniele Sauvageau.

The Montreal franchise will be the third division of BTM Partners and will have local influence under the executive branch. French cable TV broadcaster Kevin Raphael becomes team president and Emmanuel Anderson becomes vice president. Raphael and Anderson have worked on many projects together, including hosting a hockey fundraiser to support children’s cancer foundations.

BTM also owns Boston Pride and New Jersey-based Metropolitan Riveters. BTM also owned the Toronto Six before selling the franchise to a group that included former NHL coach Ted Nolan and former Canadian hockey star Angela James.

Montreal already has some catching up to do in drafting a roster about two months after the PHF’s free agency period opens.

Carey said that shouldn’t be a problem when mentioning the large pool of talent the team can draw from in Quebec. Montreal will also benefit from the PHF’s decision to raise its salary cap to $750,000 per team this season, more than double its $300,000 cap last year.

Montreal marks the league’s third expansion team after adding the pre-existing Minnesota Whitecaps in 2016 and setting up a new team in Toronto two years ago.

Formerly called the National Womens Hockey League, the PHF was founded in 2015 and became the first women’s hockey league in North America to pay players a salary. The league also has teams in Buffalo, New York and Danbury, Connecticut.

The PHFs continue to push into Canada, joining the rival Professional Womens Hockey Players Association in talks to launch their own league within the next year. The PWHPA’s membership includes a majority of US and Canadian national team players who have declined to play for the PHF.

Although she is rivals, Carey supports the PWHPA as it pursues the same goal as the PHF to grow the women’s game.

It is important for us to move to Canada and provide opportunities for both players there and the US. So it’s definitely a North American league, Carey said. But at the same time they were not resting and unwinding. Our intention is to continue to grow and provide players with more resources as we progress.

This story has been corrected to show Montreal as Canada’s second largest city and not Quebec’s capital.

