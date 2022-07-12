



Rauch, Vastardis Named Michigan Outstanding Sportsmanship Award Winners

ROSEMONT, ill. — University of Michigan senior women’s basketball Danielle Rauch and football graduate student Andrew Vastardis were declared the winners of the UM Outstanding Sportsmanship Award for the 2021-22 academic year by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday (July 12). A captain during her senior season in the Maize and Blue, Rauch graduated from UM with a degree in applied exercise sciences as a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a 2021 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She also earned her first earnings last season. in her career CoSIDA Academic All-District first team honors. She actively participated in visits to Mott Children’s Hospital, helped build a playground at Eberwhite Elementary, volunteered on multiple ChadTough runs, and committed to community service in Michigan. Rauch played sparingly during her first three seasons before being in the starting lineup at the 2021 NCAA tournament. She started all three of Michigan’s games in San Antonio, Texas, helping the Wolverines to their first Sweet 16 in national history. program. Rauch carried that momentum into her final season, starting all 32 games as Michigan advanced to the first Elite Eight in program history. She averaged 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.5 minutes per game. As she reflected on her time in Michigan after the last game of the season and of her career, her reaction went viral. “I didn’t know if I would ever play a minute in Michigan and I was just playing in the Elite Eight as the base watch for this university.”@danieellerauchy gives us all the feelings.#Go blue pic.twitter.com/YmEzrVlcLd Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 29, 2022 Born in Ashburn, Virginia, and a two-time team captain, Vastardis graduated from UM with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, and is now pursuing his master’s degree in physiology. He anchored an offensive line that was the heartbeat of the offense in Michigan, admitting the fewest tackles for losses (34) and fifth few sacks (14) in the nation as the Big Ten’s best rushing offense (214.4 yards per game). Vastardis was an All-Big Ten selection by the media (second team) and coaches (commendation) and also earned the CoSIDA Academic All-America second-team recognition for his efforts in the classroom. The former walk-on was a five-time Academic All-Big Ten roster. Off the field, Vastardis was integral to developing volunteer opportunities for student athletes at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) locally in Ann Arbor. The tradition started in 2019, continued virtually during the pandemic and continues to be an important volunteer opportunity for all UM student athletes. A member of each varsity sports team on each Big Ten campus was selected by his or her institution as an honorary member of the Sportsmanship Award, and then two winners of the Outstanding Sportsmanship Award were selected from each institution. All winners of the Sportsmanship Award distinguish themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behaviour. In addition, these honorees must be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of sports competition. Michigan Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Winners 2021-22 Basketball: Matt Frey

Men’s basketball: That’s Brooks

Women’s basketball: Danielle Rauch

Men’s Cross Country: Zach Stewart

Women’s Cross Country: Amber Gall

Field hockey: Kate Burney

American football: Andrew Vastardis

Men’s Wave: Charlie Pilon

Women’s Golf: Ashley Kim

Gymnastics men: Adam Wooten

Gymnastics Women: Abby Brenner

Ice hockey: Nick Blankenburg

Men’s lacrosse: Jackson Zaugg

Ladies lacrosse: Julia Henry

Rowing: Lillian Mei

Men’s football: Kevin Buca

women’s football: Skylar Anderson

softball: Lexi Voss

Swimming and diving for men: Jared Daigle

Swimming and diving for women: Victoria Kwan

Men’s tennis: Ondrej Styler

women’s tennis: Gala Mesochoritou

Men’s indoor track: Job Mayhue

Indoor running track ladies: Amber Gall

Men’s outdoor athletics track: Gabe Piepergerdes

Women’s outdoor athletics track: Lauren Fulcher

Volley-ball: Hannah Grant

Water polo: Maddie O’Reilly

wrestle: Jack Medley Michigan Big Ten Sportsmanship Receivers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/7/12/general-rauch-vastardis-named-michigans-outstanding-sportsmanship-award-winners.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos