How Clemson Football Could Join SEC Expansion Earlier, Leaves ACC

Amid the myriad of projections, predictions and rumors of Clemsons’ possible departure from the ACC is a major potential roadblock, namely the ACC’s granting of rights.

Clemson and the other 14 teams of the league extended their granting of rights in 2016 to 2036. The new deal, which coincided with the creation of the ACC network, includes provisions that ensure that all of a school’s TV revenue remains in the conference, even if that school decides to leave the competition.

That financial worry could be enough to keep Clemson from jumping the ACC ship into the SEC’s rich waters.

Also, breaking the ACC grant of rights would require a significant $120 million exit fee, according to Andrea Adelson of ESPN†

Yes or no:Why Clemson Football Does or Doesn’t Prefer a Move to the SEC

More:What South Carolina Football Could Win or Lose If Clemson Joins SEC

Clemson enemies:We ranked the Tigers’ 2022 opponents from easy to difficult

I think it’s an obvious sticking point, said ESPN commentator Roy Philpott. The fact is, you are currently looking at an exit charge that is over $100 million.

There has been much speculation lately that Clemson, who has been a member of the ACC since the leagues’ inception in 1953, is strongly considering moving to the football-dominated SEC.

The announcement a few weeks ago that Southern Cal and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten only added fuel to the redeployment fire.

It felt like when USC and UCLA left, it would set off an avalanche of movement, Philpott said. But that hasn’t happened yet, and the ACC with its granting of rights has locked up the teams for a long period of time, so you wonder how much of a factor that could be.

The time frame is something that is difficult to measure. It feels like there’s movement behind the scenes that we don’t know about, much like what happened with UCLA and USC. We don’t know when or if the big news will come (regarding Clemson).

Granting of rights could certainly be an important factor.

The current rights grant would require a school to penalize their annual revenue split, which was just over $36 million for Clemson in 2020-21 multiplied by the number of years remaining on the rights award contract. That means if the Tigers Join the SEC in 2024 in the same year as Oklahoma and Texas, Clemson would have to pay about $468 million to leave the ACC.

Are there loopholes that lawyers much smarter than us can identify and tell us that there is some sort of exit strategy? Maybe, Philpott said. I think that thought is there.

People in the rescheduling circles will tell you that contracts are not necessarily made to be broken, but in any form of enforceable agreement there is always a way out. I don’t know what that way is. I think it would be expensive now, but as we get closer to 2036, would that be the case?

I guess the question is if your ultimate goal is to leave, could you at some point not work and get a lower deal? … I would think that is possible.

There is priority. In 2014, when Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten, the league and the university negotiated a deal in which Maryland forfeited its $31.4 million share of league revenue in lieu of the then-current exit fee of $52.2 million to be paid.

From a positive perspective, if Clemson leaves the ACC for the SEC or the Big Ten, it would also double, if not triple, its annual revenues as those conferences will negotiate new TV deals in 2025 and 2024, respectively, which could result. in contracts over $1 billion.