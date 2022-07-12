Women’s Tennis Named ITA All-Academic Team, Six Scholar-Athletes

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU women’s tennis was named an All-Academic Team recipient by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) on Tuesday. Six Eagles were also named ITA Scholar-Athletes.

“I am extremely proud of how hard the ladies in the class continue to work to continue their education,” head coach Courtney Vernon said: “They do not deserve this honor and are making the most of their opportunities on and off the field.”

More than 1,500 female student athletes in Division I were named ITA Scholar-Athletes, and 250 women’s tennis programs earned All-Academic Team honors in 2022. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a cumulative grade point average of 3 .2 or above (on a scale of 4.00) for the entire academic year.

The Green and Blue held a 3,694 cumulative GPA for the 2021-22 academic year. During the spring, six Eagles made the Dean’s List, including one 4.0, as FGCU posted its 21st straight semester GPA of 3.5 or higher (3.70).

The following Eagles were recognized as 2022 ITA Scholar-Athletes Emma Bardet † Ida Ferding † Lola Glantz † Gabriela Macias † Fanny Norin and Jordana Ossa .To be called an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher for the academic year.

On the field in 2022, FGCU captured the ASUN regular season co-champions for just the third time in program history, holding an overall record of 14-7 and an 8-1 in the league.

Vernon also led the Eagles to ranked team status as one of the ITA’s top 75 women’s tennis programs, highest at number 62 and finishing at number 71.

Three Eagles earned ASUN honors. Bardet was named to the ASUN All-Academic Team, Norin was named All-Conference Second Team, and isabella colmenares was named to the All-Freshman Team.

