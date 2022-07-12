Sports
Stars Announce Additions to Hockey Operations Division
FRISCO, Texas — General Manager of Dallas Stars Jim Nill announced today that the club has added Matt Rodell and Brad Behan to the team’s Hockey Analytics department. Rodell joins the division as Director of Hockey Analytics, while Behan has been hired as Hockey Analytics Coordinator.
Rodell has spent five seasons in various roles with the Stars organization, the last three of which as the team’s assistant video coach. In his new role as Director of Hockey Analytics, he will oversee the Hockey Analytics department. Rodell is now responsible for coordinating and leading all areas of the club’s Hockey Analytics initiatives, including running the Dallas Stars Hockey Analytics division. He will be the primary liaison in communicating all analysis findings to the Stars management group, the coaching staff, and the professional and amateur scouting staff.
The Richmond Hill, Ont. native originally joined the team in 2013-14 as an inside sales representative, serving one season before leaving for the Ontario Hockey League’s Soo Greyhounds in 2014. Rodell spent four seasons with the Greyhounds, where he was initially hired as a Hockey Operations Assistant before being promoted to Video Coach and Manager of Advanced Analytics in 2016. He also served as Manager Ticket Sales and Marketing throughout his tenure with the team. Rodell returned to the Stars organization in 2018/19 as Video Coach for the Texas Stars, Dallas’ main development partner in the American Hockey League. After the 2018-19 campaign, Rodell was named Assistant Video Coach at Dallas, a role he held until the end of the 2021-2022 season.
Behan will begin his first season as Hockey Analytics Coordinator after serving as a Hockey Operations Intern with the club in the 2021-22 season. In his new role, Behan will work with Rodell and the rest of the Hockey Analytics department and assist in the collection and dissemination of all statistical information on all hockey analytics projects as directed by Rodell.
Before joining the Stars, Essexville native Mich. spent three seasons at Michigan State University, where he worked as a Hockey Analytics intern for the men’s hockey team, while earning a bachelor’s degree in statistics with a minor in computational math science engineering from the university in 2020. In 2021, he also earned a master’s degree. of Science degree in sports administration from Boston College.
In addition, Nill today announced that Texas Stars Video Coach Pat Dolan has been named a Dallas Stars Assistant Video Coach, filling the gap that Rodell has left behind, which the club has hired Chris Demczuk to fill Dolan’s position as Texas Stars Video Coordinator.
