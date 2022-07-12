Matthew Salig Appointed Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim & Dive Coach





Swimming and diving for women | July 12, 2022 PHILADELPHIA, Dad. La Salle head coach swimming and diving for men and women Kerry Smith announced the addition of Matthew Salig to the staff as an assistant coach. “I am delighted to welcome Matt back home to the Philly area and to 20e & Olney for the first time,” said Smith. “Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on how to be successful in both the classroom and the pool. His attention to detail, thoughtfulness and passion for the sport and its athletes will help take this team to the next level and make him a great addition to the workforce.” Born in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Salig joins the Amherst Explorer family where he served as an assistant coach. He helped lead the Mammoth men’s and women’s programs to third place in the NESCAC Championships. Salig also coached the women to a 12eplace finish at the 2022 DIII NCAA Championships. “I am very excited to return to the Philly area,” said Salig. “Growing up, I have many memories of YMCA and high school encounters in Kirk Pool and can’t wait to be back on deck with the opportunity to influence some incredible student athletes. In our conversations, Kerry has I was completely sold on the direction of the program. Her passion for the sport and the swimmers here was immediately apparent. I’m excited to be a part of her and La Salle’s vision for the future.” Prior to his time with Amherst, Salig served as a volunteer assistant at Penn State, where he worked closely with a thriving sprint group that set the 200-yard men’s freestyle record. The team is also among the top three Penn State 50-yard freestylers of all time. Salig graduated from Penn State in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering. He also holds a Professional Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering with a concentration in Medical Product Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. Salig was the Penn State 200-meter butterfly record holder for more than a decade. He holds 17 YMCA Swimming National Championship titles and qualified for both the 2012 NCAA Division I Championships and the 2012 US Olympic Swimming Trials in the 200-yard fly. He also owns the fourth fastest 200 IM and sixth fastest 400 IM of all time at Penn State. His impact in the classroom was equally impressive when he was named the winner of the Robert Kimmel Academic Achievement Award for achieving the highest GPA in men’s swimming from 2012 to 2014. Salig was also the recipient of the 2014 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship Award. .

