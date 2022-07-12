



Screenshot† Youtube – RC vlogs Several alleged Indian crooks were arrested for letting Russians bet on fake cricket matches they were playing live on YouT. had streamedube uses an intricate system of Telegram chats and walkie-talkies to call out hits to players on the field. Okay…yeah wait, what? Aside from the bizarre nature of the scheme, this is one of those instances where you hear about an elaborate scam and think: have you never heard of crypto?† Multiple reports referring to the police in the western Indian state of Gujarat stated that this YouTUbe-based cricket crime paid about two dozen farmers and other unemployed youth to impersonate professional players and change jerseys between matches. In a two-week scam, each player was paid about 400 rupees, or about $5 per game. The Washington Post reported that last week the police received a tip about the fake competition and raided one of these fake competitions. Bhavesh Rathod, a Gujarat state police officer, told reporters that the farmers who participated, according to the guard† That’s good, because while the players were given peanuts to swing or bowl, the masterminds behind the plan raised $4,000 from Russian gamblers. The Times of India reported that four people have been arrested so far, based on information from local police. Indian agents called Shoeb Davda the lead organizer of the cons who had previously worked in a Russian sports betting bar. Davda then paid a local farmer to let him commit his scam. Another man named by the police, Asif Mohammed, masterminded the plan and showed the Russians the intricacies of cricket. Two of the other arrested allegedly acted as umpires on the field. Indian newspapers reported that the cricket scam was promoted thanks to a YouTube channel which bore the simple name of the professional league IPL, the acronym for the Indian Premier League. Russians were lured to a Telegram channel during these fake live broadcasts where the scammers took bets. Indian police said the scammers would call umpires of the marks bets using walkie-talkies, warning them to order a particular hit or out. G/O Media may receive a commission The batters and bowlers of the fake teams were dressed in uniforms that imitatedate the appearance of real IPL teams like the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans. The fake IPL YouTube channel has since been removed, but the recorded video of those matches hangs. The field of view is narrow enough not to see the supposed crowds or grandstands. Gizmodo was unable to independently verify the video, but it matches video provided by police to other outlets. Harsha bhogle comment in Fake ipl | FAKE Ipl gujarat Harsha bhogle #fakeipl #fakeiplgujarat What did it take to fool these Russian sports gamblers? The fake IPL started its fake tournament three weeks after the real IPL ended in May, according to police. They also used simple computer graphics to display scores and played crowd sound effects downloaded from the internet, according to police. According to reports, the scammers even had a speaker who could sound like a real Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle to offer a few play-by-plays. The real commentator was apparently pink by the news. He even posted his response on his Twitter. But the payouts the bigwigs received were apparently a small change from what they spent to set up the fake cricket pitch. Due to the small amounts paid to each of the scam leaders, Rathod told WaPo reporters that the scam could be much bigger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/youtube-cricket-india-fake-matches-russian-gamblers-1849169045

