The 17 Best Amazon Prime Day Outdoor and Gear Deals of 2022

New York Post may receive compensation and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived and the deals are better than ever (thanks, inflation). Whether you’re looking for a new couch or mattress, an addition to your favorite skincare routine, or even an epic deal for $100 or less, the 48-hour extravaganza isn’t an event you want to miss.

Another surprising category that’s slashing Prime Day prices is outdoor gear, including camping gear, outdoor tech like home security cameras and waterproof smart TVs, plus outdoor heaters and patio furniture.

Whatever you’re looking for, the Powerhouse retailer is likely to have an incredible discount on it.

To help you easily buy the best Amazon Prime Day outdoor deals of 2022, the New York Post has rounded up more than a dozen fantastic finds from brands like Blink, LifeStraw, Samsung, Hydro Flask, Amazon Basics, and more.

Amazon

The LifeStraw removes the smallest microplastics in the environment (down to 1 micron) and reduces turbidity to 0.2 microns, making it ideal for hiking, camping and travel. Plus, this little gadget has over 96,000 reviews on Amazon!

Amazon

Keep you and your family as safe as possible with this set of three Blink outdoor security cameras currently on sale for 50% less than normal.

Amazon

This is not an exercise; The wide-mouth Hydro Flask water bottle comes in multiple colors and sizes, grab one while you can!

Amazon

Make your kids’ dreams come true with this great Prime Day playset. It’s made by Little Tikes, nearly $600 off, and has a swing, clubhouse, and activity jungle for backyard fun.

Amazon

Who said kayaks have to cost you a fortune? This pick is currently $300 off.

Amazon

Watch your favorite programs, movies and games while lounging on your patio or even in the pool with this smart TV from Samsung’s outdoor Terrace series.

Amazon

An outdoor heater is an investment you will never regret, especially if you are close to 30% off on it.

Amazon

This comfortable and spacious outdoor patio bench completes your backyard oasis and much more.

Amazon

Ping pong anyone? Close this deal on a ping pong table for just $467.

Amazon

Upgrade your space with an outdoor rug that’s simple, chic and nearly 50% off.

Amazon

Hello, atmosphere! This 48 meter long set of string lights is sure to make you feel like you are in a whole new world.

Amazon

If you’re not interested in an in-ground pool, consider testing the water (pun intended) with this above-ground pick for under $350.

Amazon

Calling all camping addicts! Maybe it’s time to invest in a new tent. This discounted option retails for $50 and sleeps up to four people.

Amazon

A quality cooler is a must for summer and beyond.

Amazon

The Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch has a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, Glonass, and Galileo) that aid tracking in more challenging environments than just GPS.

Amazon

Liquid IV hydration packs are great for many situations, including times when you’re out for hours on end. Grab this 16 lemon-lime flavor for 31% off.

Amazon

Save big on an inflatable hot tub this Prime Day with this green Coleman option currently 40% off.

For more Prime Day content, visit the New York Post Shopping section.