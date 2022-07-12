Stoops named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List – UK Athletics





Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has been named to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy 2022 presented by PNC, it was announced today by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. This year’s list includes 20 of the nation’s top soccer coaches representing all of the Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC and one independent. The Dodd Trophy, the most coveted national college football coach award, is administered by Peach Bowl, Inc. and celebrates the head coach of a team enjoying success on the pitch, while also emphasizing the importance of science, leadership and integrity the three pillars of the coaching philosophy of legendary coach Bobby Dodds. The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., considering each program’s graduation rate, commitment to community service and charities, projected success for the 2022 season and Academic Progression Rate (APR). Coaches in their first year with their current team are not eligible for the Dodd Trophy. When the Wildcats kick off the 2022 season, it will be Stoops’ 10th year in the UK, longer than any coach in school history. In addition, Stoops has 59 wins in the Blue & White, and only needs two more wins to surpass Paul Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. Stoops led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record in 2021, only the fourth time in school history (twice in the last four years under Stoops) that the Wildcats hit double digits. UK kicked off the season with a 6-0 start for the first time since 1950, when the legendary Bryant patrolled the sidelines in Lexington. The 2021 campaign had a 5-3 score in the Southeastern Conference. UK finished only in second place in the SEC Eastern Division, the first time the Wildcats have been in second place alone since the league was split into divisions in 1992. As fast as the achievements have come recently, Stoops’ success is far from easy. After inheriting a program that was 2-10 in 2012, the year before he arrived, Stoops’ recovery took time. Two games into the 2016 season, his record was 12-26, but the program kicked off from that point on and the coach has since put in a score of 47-27 (63.5%). In Stoops’ nine seasons, six Wildcats, including three in a row, have been included in the AFCA National Good Works Team (Max Godby, Landon Foster, Courtney Love, Landon Young, Luke Fortner and Kenneth Horsey), while Love won the prestigious Wuerffel Trophy , known as College Footballs Premier Award for Community Service, in 2017. Stoops is also very active in the community as he has helped raise more than $2 million for Kentuckys Childrens Hospital by leading an event each year called Coaches for the Kids. In the classroom, the Wildcats have earned strong marks for graduation rate and in the NCAA Academic Progress Rate. Since 2015, the Wildcats have earned eight Academic All-America awards from the College Sports Information Directors of America. A mid-season watchlist that expands or shrinks the field will be released in the fall. A panel composed of past winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame will determine the final list of potential recipients at the end of the 2022 season. The 2022 Dodd Trophy winner will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Beginning in September, the Dodd Coach of the Week Award will also honor weekly coaches whose program embodies the three pillars of science, leadership and integrity, while also achieving success on the playing field during the previous week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2022/07/12/stoops-named-to-dodd-trophy-preseason-watch-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos