It’s more than a sport for the Kardashians, it could evolve into the next big Olympic sport





What do Drew Brees and Kim Kardashian have in common? Both have had social posts about playing Pickleball or perhaps coming back as a professional Pickleball player (in Drew Brees’s case). Celebrities from all sides are flocking to this new and most intriguing combination of games. From Clooney and Leo to Michael Phelps and the great Andre Agassi, to Bill and Melinda and even Larry David, the trend is here, but unlike sailing or polo, this sport is for everyone. Sport is an essential part of our social fabric and it would be foolish to assume that the sports we play now or watch in ten years’ time will be identical. On the one hand, it would be a sad idea that we can’t develop new flavors or variants. Take bat and ball games such as cricket and baseball, or the NBA 5 on 5 model and a 3 on 3 street ball game as examples. On the other hand, understanding the triggers that drive these new sports and experiences tells us a lot about the potential world we will live in 10 years from now. Change is often misunderstood as purely a fashion moment. When a close co-worker told me he recently drove his boys past a series of tennis courts, his boys called them, pickleball courts. That’s the subtle language shift that often tells or shows us more about the future than just a passing comment. Pickleball is part of a wider Zeitgeist for inclusivity in sports. Washington state recently named Pickelball the official state sport in 2022. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Nesconset, NY: John Merrill of South Setauket, New York and Jerry Byrne of Northport, New York † [+] play pickle at Charles P. Toner Park in Nesconset on Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo by Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images) Newsday via Getty Images

It is a mix of tennis, table tennis and badminton. You can see the ball and watch matches up close without paying hundreds of dollars for seats. It is immediately playable and any age can do it without the risk of injury from other racket sports. The equipment is very cheap unless you opt for the professional gear from Gamma or splurge on our friends $90k suitcase set at Louis Vuitton, and you can literally mark it on existing playgrounds and/or tennis courts. At a time when so many children and so many adults have really given up exercise as too expensive, too time-consuming and sometimes not fun, Pickleball could be the bridge to more inclusive sports and exercise for all of us. Lindsey and Riley Newman are unlikely to be known in your household, but in Pickleball playing households, the 2020/2021 US doubles champions are known. Pickleball is a game played by two or four players. It is essentially a smaller Whiffle ball and courts can be delineated with tape, it takes about a quarter of the space of a tennis court and can be played by anyone of any age. Lindsey and Riley Newman – Pickelball Doubles Champions Whidbey Island News

Lindsey and Riley Newman were born and raised on Whidbey Island, Washington. The siblings took their pickleball a little more seriously, winning the Mixed Doubles at the 2021 USA Pickleball National Championships in Indian Wells. Riley currently ranks in the top 3 in the world in men’s and mixed doubles. They are sponsored by Gamma.

