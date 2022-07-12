Imagine what a 20-team conference could look like

Clemson, Florida State are big brands that fit the SEC culture.

Each SEC team would play against three rivals annually, plus eight rotating conference enemies.

Instead of an SEC Championship, perform a mini-playoff with the top six teams.

The 1991 college football standings illustrate the longstanding presence of conferences.

Five of the 10 conferences from 1991 are defunct or no longer participate in the FBS. That season there were no conferences with more than 10 teams.

By 2025, the Big Ten and SEC will each have at least 16 members, with other conferences fighting for survival. Conference growth and evolution is just part of college football.

So whether the SEC will expand further seems less a matter of if and more a matter of when and with whom?

How could an SEC with 20 teams function?

Here’s an idea:

Which Schools Make Sense for SEC Expansion?

The SEC’s previous additions of Arkansas, South Carolina, Missouri, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Texas expanded the footprint of the conferences into neighboring states. Except for Missouri, those schools fit the Southern brand of conferences. The SEC’s expansion approach contrasts with the Big Ten, which targeted schools from coast to coast.

Which schools fit the SEC profile?

Clemson and Florida State are big brands within the SEC footprint that fit the culture. They would also add value. Except for Notre Dame and teams currently competing or participating in the Big Ten or SEC, no one attracts a better television audience than Clemson and FSU†

In addition, North Carolina and Virginia Tech would suit the SEC’s past preference to increase its footprint to neighboring states.

The obstacle? These four schools (along with other expansion options such as Virginia and Miami) are located in the ACC. And exiting the ACC is made more difficult by the conferences grand of rights agreement running through 2036. That deal creates an expensive roadblock for any ACC team looking to host a new conference.

The ACC’s granting of rights could influence the SEC to put the brakes on further expansion through 2030.

How would the schedule be configured?

The SEC plans to divest its two-division structure after Oklahoma and Texas join. Letting go of the divisional chains will provide a framework for how the conference could run its schedule in a 20-team future.

Consider this model: a 20-team conference without division. Each team would annually play three rivals, plus eight rotating conference enemies, for a total of 11 conference games, plus one non-conference game.

In a format like that, you’d be playing every conference foe at least once every two years, maintaining the rivalry between the big tents. Put an end to non-conference cupcake games that bore fans and give audiences what they want: more engaging games.

How would the late season work?

In lieu of an SEC championship, conduct a mini-playoff with the top six teams of a 20-team SEC, with the top two teams getting a first-round byes.

The winner of this SEC mini-playoff can go on to play the winner of another mega conference (probably the Big Ten) in an actual national championship. Teams that fail to make it to this clash of mega conference titans can play traditional bowl games.

A playoff format with six SEC teams on one side and six Big Ten teams on the other, meeting in the middle, would resemble an NFL playoff between the AFC and NFC. And the NFL is thriving.

Why SEC-Big Ten face-off would be better than the current system

You also remember that college football didn’t have a designated championship game for decades.

The current four-team playoff format is a stale, SEC-dominated affair with little variety. Twice in the past five years, SEC teams have played against each other in the national championship.

A format in which the winner of the SEC vs. using the Big Ten winner would provide representation for two conferences, and the postseason would likely be more exciting than the current College Football Playoff, while bolstering regular season schedules.

If this all sounds a bit far-fetched, consider this: Miami, Rutgers, Temple, and West Virginia called the same conference home in 1991. The Big East.Miami won a divided national championship. Just over two decades later, the Great East ceased to exist as a footballing entity.

The most unlikely idea when it comes to the structure of a conference is that it will remain the same. Ongoing recasting is ingrained in this sport.

Blake Toppmeyer is anSEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer†