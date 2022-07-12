Premier Hockey Federation adds team from Montreal

MONTREAL — Four years after the fall of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, a professional women’s team is finally back in Montreal.

The Premier Hockey Federation announced Tuesday morning that the league will expand to Montreal ahead of the 2022-23 season.

For the first time since the last season of Les Canadiennes de Montreal in 2019, after the CWHL ceased operations, professional women’s hockey players can lace up their skates in one of the world’s hockey hotbeds.

PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said Montreal, the league’s second Canadian franchise after the Toronto Six, was one of the best-aligned markets for expansion.

“If you look at the history and active rich hockey community in Montreal, and the people who are there to help us move the sport forward,” she said. “This has been an essential market for us and we are very excited to see what we can do here.”

Media personality and women’s hockey attorney Kevin Raphael has been named team president and will be tasked with building the roster. Raphael produced the three-part docuseries ‘Gap Year’ in 2020, which examines the state of women’s hockey.

The PHF has a salary cap of US$750,000 and Raphael said he plans to spend to the maximum.

“I foresee 100 percent of the salary cap,” Raphael said. “It’s in the budget, I want to give this to our players and nobody will earn minimum wage. We believe in equity, of course the star players will earn more than the third or fourth liners.

“Yes, the salary is important to players, that’s why there has been four years of infighting, but they also want to be treated like professionals. They want to be seen and we take that for granted these days.

“Just to feel the pulse of the women’s hockey community, I can’t do my job to make sure every player has enough money to at least do what they need to do during the season.”

PHF free agency has already started, with Mikayla Grant-Mentis becoming the highest paid player in league history by signing an $80,000 one-year deal with the Buffalo Beauts.

Raphael said that while his team is late to the party, the player registrations will be coming soon.

“I’m not going to lie that my phone exploded now,” Raphael said. “A lot of players want to play with Montreal, a lot of players I didn’t even know wanted to join and I’m like, ‘Okay, you’re from there and you want to come and play here?’

“I think they know Montreal is something else. We are the Canadian team and we have to make sure that the players involved feel that, see that.”

The Montreal franchise plays out of the Verdun Auditorium and has a partnership agreement with Center 21.02, the high-performance center led by former Team Canada coach Daniele Sauvageau and located at the venue, to use its facilities.

The team also plans to hit the road and play home games across Quebec as a way to grow the sport beyond the city limits. Raphael mentioned Abitibi and Beauce, the birthplace of Canadian national team captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

“It’s really important to go everywhere and grow the game in places where normal women’s hockey, or regular hockey, doesn’t come,” Raphael said. “Our territory is Quebec, our home is Quebec. Yes, we get players from all over, but especially from our city and I want people to be proud of our sport.”

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, a group formed in 2019 by the best players in the sport, is reportedly set to form a league by the winter of 2023. The PWHPA had so far played showcases in the United States and Canada.

Raphael is not worried about the possibility of a second team in the Montreal market. Instead, he welcomed the idea.

“I think that’s nice, it gives players more opportunities to play,” he said. “I’m one hundred percent for the players. If there are two teams, it means there are 46 players who will hit a salary. After that, there are many markets with more than one professional team. I don’t worry about that.

“We will do what we have to do and we will not concern ourselves with others. I will take care of my team and if the PWHPA wants to talk they have my number.”

The PHF’s regular season schedule for 2022-23 has yet to be announced, with specific details on Montreal’s home games and venues to be determined at a later date.

The official Montreal team name and logo will also be announced in the coming weeks, along with announcements for the team’s first coaching staff.