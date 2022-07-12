IOA is looking for more berths for support staff wheelchair athletes

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been seeking additional berths from the Commonwealth of Birmingham’s Organizing Committee to accommodate more dedicated wheelchair para-athletes.

A day after the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) complained to the union’s sports ministry about “unfair treatment” in allocating quotas to its support staff and officials, IOA telephoned PCI Secretary-General Gursharan Singh on Tuesday for a meeting.

We have forwarded PCI’s recommendation for additional quotas to the CWG’s local organizing committee. If they are entitled to more allocation, they will get it, said IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta. PCI never contacted us with these issues. They went to the Ministry of Sports instead. They spoke to us for the first time today, said Mehta, who met with acting IOA chairperson Anil Khanna Singh.

For 18 Para athletes, IOA PCI assigned seven support staff, four coach-cum-supervisors and three separate chaperones, one of whom would also act as support staff. The Para athletes will participate in track and field, swimming, powerlifting and table tennis.

PCI had sought special escorts for the wheelchair athletes according to the guidelines of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). India has eight wheelchair athletes. They had also asked for four coaches, one per discipline, and two officials.

The organizing committee is obliged to allocate quotas to accompanying persons. Our athletes received their quota in June. IOA should have made this request earlier. However, they have now understood our issue and have asked for more allocation, Singh said.

PCI also wants accreditation for its president Deepa Malik and Singh. Mehta said: PCI must understand our problem. They have to give us one name because we can only send one.

Singh said he told IOA officials that PCI is the national Paralympic committee and should not be treated like a federation.