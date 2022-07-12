USC Lands 72 Student Athletes on Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll





Student-Athlete Academic Services | July 12, 2022 SAN FRANCISCO A total of 72 USC student athletes have earned a spot on the Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll 2022 for their success in the classroom. Representing the USC’s 12 spring teams, the group includes eight Trojans who have picked up the third roster of their careers Danielle Willson (women’s tennis), Katherine Music (women’s wave), Alyssa Brouwer (women’s athletics), Jemima Russell (women’s athletics), Jason Starrels (men’s volleyball), Madeline Kim (rowing), Lillian Lau (rowing) and Olivia Lau (rowing). Thirty-seven other Trojans are now enjoying their second round of academic awards from the conference, with 27 new Trojan recipients for 2022. The full 2022 Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll includes 1,097 student athletes who have competed in the conference-sponsored sports of baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rowing, softball, tennis for men’s and women’s and men’s and women’s outdoor athletics. As approved by the conference faculty athletic representatives, any student athlete participating in an NCAA-sponsored or emerging sport at a Pac-12 institution, regardless of competition sponsorship, is also eligible for academic honors recognition and includes 122 student-athletes of the show jumping sports of acrobatics and tumbling, men’s lacrosse, men’s volleyball and women’s water polo. Any student-athlete on their respective team roster with a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or greater, and who has served at least one year in residency at the institution, is eligible for the Pac-12 Honor Roll.True Freshmen, New transfer students or student athletes who started a new academic program in 2021-22 are eligible for this recognition. USC’s 2022 Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll Members: WOMEN’S TENNIS

Gabrielle Lee

Isabelle Lee

Danielle Willson †

MEN’S TENNIS

Bradley Frye †

Louis Weststrate

VOLLEYBALL MEN

Gus Agree †

Brandon Browning †

George Dyer †

Lucas Frassrand

Liam Schroeder

Christian Thomas †

WATER POLO WOMEN

Christina Crum †

Claire Haas †

Tilly Kearns

Hannah Meyer †

Grace Tehaney †

Erin Tharp †

Bayley Weber †

GOLF FOR WOMEN

Katherine Music †

Christine Wang †

MEN’S GOLF

Tyler Guoz

LACROSSE

Danielle Carson †

Olivia Dooley †

Ella Heaney †

Courtney Kuligowski †

Michaela McMahon

Sloane Murphy †

Claudia Shevitz †

Isabelle Vitale †

Madison Waters

BEACH VOLLEYBAL

Olivia Bakos †

Caitlin Cummings †

Paige Dreeuws

Harper Hallgren †

Hailey Harward

Megan Kraft †

Delaynie Maple †

Audrey Nourse †

Nicole Nurse †

TRACK & FIELD MEN

Jalyn Jackson

Christian Johnson †

Sam VanDorpe

TRACK & FIELD WOMEN

Alyssa Brouwer †

Annabel Doherty

Jasmine Jones

Abbey Knoll

Alice Liera

Jemima Russell †

Rae-Anne Serville

BASKETBALL

Channing Austin

Alex Dargan

Eric Hammond

Fisher Johnson

Revan Lazarus

Jason Starrels †

Tyler Stromsborg

ROWING

Grete Alttoa †

Eden Cooper Squires †

EzinneEmenike *

Tierney Kellish †

Dilan Johnson

Madeleine Kim †

Monica Kwan

Lillian Lau †

Olivia Lau †

Allie McCale †

Zoe McCutcheon †

Ryleigh Megillo †

Anna Molnar †

Sarah Panek †

Anastasiia Slivina*

Clare Widzgowski † * two-time honorary member

^ three times honoree

