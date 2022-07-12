Sports
Michigan State Spartans 2022 Football Schedule No 5 Michigan Wolverines
The look ahead to the 2022 schedule continues for the rankings Michigan States football opponents next season. Today is the hated intrastate rival Michigan Wolverinescheck in at no 5 on the countdown.
2021 Record: 12-2 (9-1 Big Ten)
Head coach Jim Harbaugh finally did what he hadn’t done in the six seasons leading up to 2021 at the helm at Ann Arbor: beat Michigans
rivals rival and win a Big Ten Conference title. Okay, so Harbaugh still lost to one rival because the sturdy Wolverine defense didn’t hold down Kenneth Walker III at Spartan Stadium, falling 37-33 thanks to Walker’s five hasty touchdowns. That loss didn’t stop UM from going strong Ohio state in the regular season finale, however, and gasping a weak Iowa team in Indianapolis en route to a College Football Playoff berth. Michigan fell into the Orange Bowl 34-11 in a game that ended before halftime.
Series history
Michigan State takes on Michigan for the 115th time in a series dating back to 1898. MSU currently has a two-game winning streak in the series and has dominated the past decade, but always follows the Wolverines as Michigan leads with 71- 38-5. The Spartans have been in the series 10-4 since 2008 and lead this millennium 11-10 (remember, it started in 2001, not 2000). MSU is also following more closely 38-29-2 in Big Ten matchups since joining the league. Finally, Mel Tucker is the only Michigan State head coach to also start his career 2-0 over the Wolverines.
Program Outlook for 2022
Credit where it should, Michigan has put together a great campaign in 2021. As for 2022, much of the talent that led to that result is now gone with question marks filling the gaps. The battle will be between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy for the starting quarterback role in 2022, with new Co-Offensive Coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore taking over from the late Josh Gattis.
Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi is using a sixth year of eligibility as a transfer from Virginia to likely anchor the center line for the Wolverines. Left tackle Ryan Hayes is a returning starter, while Zak Zinter (2021 Second Team All-Big Ten by Media) and Trevor Keegan will step up to the right and left hats respectively. Meanwhile, Blake Corum will take over the leading running back role with Hassan Haskins to the NFL. Ronnie Bell will be back after missing most of last season with a knee injury and he hopes to stay healthy as the recipient of choice this year.
As for the defensive side of the ball, it’s even more serious when it comes to finding replacements for lost production. The Defensive Coordinator will be a new face as Mike Macdonald returns to the Baltimore Ravens after one season in Ann Arbor and former Vanderbilt Defense Coordinator Jesse Minter takes over the reins in Ann Arbor.
On the pitch, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo are both gone, taking 25 of 34 sacks last season. Defending Ending Taylor Upshaw is the leading returner with just 2.5 sacks. However, the interior of the line returns to the great men Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins. Junior Colson and Nikhai Hill-Green saw plenty of action at linebacker and should make the transition to starter relatively easy. But three starters in the secondary are gone, including safety Daxton Hill. Converted wide receiver Mike Sainristil is likely to fill in at nickel, while two underclassmen, Rod Moore and RJ Moten, appear poised to get to safety.
Why No. 5?
Michigan won the Big Ten and definitely qualified for the CFP last season. Dan Jim Harbaugh Jim Harbaugh did things and flirted with the NFL while most of that squad’s key talent from 2021 is lost and many key personnel are bleeding. Critics of my placing of Michigan at number 5 will be screaming bloody murder about how the Wolverines should be ranked higher, but that complaint is based on last season’s team.
This team has undergone significant changes in key positions, including new coordinators on both sides of the ball. A repeat of the conference title team is not guaranteed at all. While both teams have a bye week in this matchup, Tucker has the better track record of preparing his team for the big rivalry games and Harbaugh doesn’t. That all adds up to why Michigan isn’t as high on my list as others. However, this will still be a tough game for the Spartans.
Forecast
This one is hard to choose. On the one hand, Michigan has to replace key starters in a number of positions. However, this match is scheduled for October 29. Both teams will be given a week before the game to prepare, but it is unlikely that the Spartans will catch this squad still struggling to team up with so many starters who have been replaced. By the way, that bye follows back-to-back games against Ohio State and Wisconsin, while Michigans follow in Indiana and at home against Penn State. So MSU’s bye will be more useful for letting guys heal rather than two whole weeks of preparation for the game.
Plus, this year is out on the road at Michigan Stadium with a Wolverine fanbase sure to tick off two consecutive losses in the series. Everything great must eventually come to an end, and I fear Tuckers’ streak of wins over Michigan will likely meet the maker at a loss this time around. Still, 2001 and 2015 certainly taught us to never admit it’s over until the clock hits zero and the last piece has whistled dead, so keep those fingers and toes crossed the entire fourth quarter just in case.
View the ranking here:
No. 12 Akron zippers
No. 11 West Michigan Broncos
No. 10: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 9: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
No. 8: Illinois Fight Illinois
No. 7: Maryland Terrapins
No. 6: Minnesota Golden Gophers
No 5: Michigan Wolverines
No. 4: Coming soon
2022 MSU Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Place
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Date
|Opponent
|Place
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sept 2
|western Michigan
|East Lansing, Michigan
|7:00 pm
|ESPN
|10 Sept
|Akron
|East Lansing, Michigan
|4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON
|BTN
|September 17th
|Washington
|Seattle, WA
|7:30 pm
|ABC
|Sept 24
|Minnesota
|East Lansing, Michigan
|Not yet known
|Not yet known
|October 1
|Maryland
|College Park, Maryland
|Not yet known
|Not yet known
|October 8
|Ohio state
|East Lansing, Michigan
|Oct 15
|Wisconsin
|East Lansing, Michigan
|3:30 PM / 4:00 PM
|Not yet known
|Oct 22
|bye
|29 Oct
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, Michigan
|Not yet known
|Not yet known
|Nov 5
|Illinois
|Champaign, Illinois
|Not yet known
|Not yet known
|Nov 12
|Rutgers
|East Lansing, Michigan
|Not yet known
|Not yet known
|Nov 19
|Indiana
|East Lansing, Michigan
|Not yet known
|Not yet known
|Nov 26
|Penn State
|State College, Pennsylvania
|Not yet known
|Not yet known
