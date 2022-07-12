Tennis Buzz: Djokovic and Rybakina celebrate their Wimbledon wins





It was a magical weekend at the All England Club. Hard work, dedication, perseverance and two weeks of breathtaking tennis culminated in well-deserved hardware for the champions. Novak Djokovic came forward in the Gentlemen’s Singles victorious over Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3). It had been a year since Djokovic had his hands on a grand slam trophy and it has clearly meant a lot to Novak after the year he has had. In his post-match interview, he reiterated that Wimbledon is now and always will be the most special tournament of his career. In addition to fulfilling his childhood dream for the seventh time, he acknowledged that his relationship with his adversary was officially a bromance. @Djokernole It has not yet been confirmed whether the two actually went out to dinner. It may have to wait a few days as Djokovic has been quite busy celebrating the celebrations with his family, who had the rare chance to spend time on an empty Center Court. Precious moment with my family this morning. What a joy to watch them run on this legendary field! What a privilege to share my journey with them

Thank you #Wimbledon for this opportunity. Take home many memories for a lifetime https://t.co/pbak6bT9Hs — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 11, 2022 He or a member of his team has also been busy going through social media congratulations from fellow athletes and some Canadian tennis players. @djokernole @djokernole @djokernole @djokernole Despite all the praise he received, Novak took a moment to congratulate women’s champion Elena Rybakina @djokernole Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur 2-6 6-3 6-3 and the first major champion didn’t show the same emotion on the field as the seven-time champion. Some critics noted that she seemed rather stoic. In case people might have missed it, the emotion hit her when she was asked about her parents during her post-game press conference. A beautiful moment from the 23-year-old. She later took to Instagram and summed up her feelings with a short and sweet message. @lenarybakina Not every champion falls to the grass and kisses the field. Each player has their own unique personality. In stark contrast to Rybakina, the men’s doubles champions showed intense emotion. @matt_ebden Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell’s synchronized grass fall will go down in history as one of the biggest on-field celebrations in Wimbledon history. Doubles may not get the same attention as singles, but it’s just as captivating. That leaves the women’s doubles champions Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova, who won their fifth major title as a team. Huge smiles and hugs for one of the most successful doubles teams in recent history. Not only are they a team on the field, but they are also good friends. @siniakovacaterina @siniakovacaterina It’s great to see successful singles players so committed to playing doubles with each other. In particular Krejcikova who is number two in singles. There you have it, the speechless Rybakina, the incredible Ebden and Purcell, the sister like Siniakova and Krejcikova, and the grateful father Djokovic. Celebrate unique celebrations that were awesome in their own way and a great way to wrap up the championships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tenniscanada.com/news/tennis-buzz-djokovic-and-rybakina-celebrate-their-wimbledon-victories/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos