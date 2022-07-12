House Committee Accepts Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Offer to Testify, But Only Under Subpoena

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform accepted the offer by Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders to testify via videoconference on July 28, but said he could not voluntarily do as his attorney requested.

In a letter Tuesday from D-New York Chair Carolyn Maloney to Snyder’s attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, the commission said it would accept his testimony only under a subpoena. The commission again subpoenaed Snyder and gave his attorney a deadline Wednesday to accept it.

“Mr. Snyder’s attorneys are reviewing the commission’s letter to determine whether their concerns about a fair trial, including the circumstances surrounding Mr. Snyder’s appearance, have been adequately addressed,” a Snyder spokesperson said Tuesday.

The commission had first issued a subpoena on June 24 for an impeachment six days later, but that subpoena was not accepted.

Maloney wrote that the commission wants Snyder to testify under a subpoena to ensure that his “testimony will be full and complete and not limited as it would have been if the impeachment had been voluntarily carried out.”

Maloney also cited Snyder’s “month-long refusal” to cooperate with the commission as another factor in wanting him to appear on a subpoena.

Dave Rapallo, director of the Federal Legislation Clinic at Georgetown University and the Democratic staff director of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform from 2011 to 2021, said last week there is a key difference between voluntarily testifying rather than being subpoenaed.

“If you’re subpoenaed, you have to answer the question asked,” Rapallo said. “If it’s voluntary and you haven’t been subpoenaed, then you won’t.”

If Snyder testified voluntarily, Rapallo said, he could claim he can’t answer because of non-disclosure agreements. Maloney said in the letter: “Mr. Snyder has a disturbing history of using NDAs to cover up workplace misconduct — behavior at the heart of our investigation — and it would be highly inappropriate for him to use the same tactics to hide information behind to keep from the Commission.”

Many of the employees and former employees who participated in the NFL’s internal investigation into the commanders’ corporate culture signed non-disclosure agreements.

Maloney said the committee had already agreed to allow Snyder to testify remotely and to give him access to transcribed interviews of other witnesses and to give him a “description of the types of information used by the committee in each of these previous transcripts.” have been edited.”

In her letter to the commission last week, Seymour said Snyder planned to be in Israel “much of July” and “until August” to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his mother’s death. Seymour said she would travel to Israel for Snyder’s video deposition, which would be conducted privately, but the committee may choose to release all or part of the transcript.

Seymour stated in the letter that she had previous work in Europe on the previously proposed dates of July 6 and 8. She was also in Europe for work on June 22 when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified at a hearing about the investigation. Seymour said Snyder agrees to testify on July 28 or 29 — the last two days the House is in session before the August recess.

The commanders begin training camp on July 27, with the team’s first game against the Carolina Panthers on August 13.

Until recently, Snyder regularly attended his team’s training camp. In 2019, he did not arrive at the camp until August due to vacation plans. He was not present in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, he failed to attend after his wife, Tanya, took responsibility for the team’s day-to-day operations after the NFL imposed a record $10 million fine following an internal league investigation into sexual misconduct and the culture at work. the workplace within the Washington franchise. †

At NFL meetings in March, Goodell said Snyder would not represent the team on a daily basis for the “foreseeable future” and that they would discuss his return “at some point.” According to a competition source, that discussion has not yet taken place.

Snyder traveled to France in June to attend an awards ceremony the same week he was invited by the committee to testify with Goodell. During Goodell’s testimony on June 22, Maloney announced that she intended to sue Snyder for a statement.